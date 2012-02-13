(Corrects spelling of Anne-Laure Tremblay in fourth paragraph)
* Euro pares gains as investors fret over Greece deal
* Loose monetary policy keeps gold underpinned
* Platinum rises back towards 3-month high
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 13 Gold prices steadied on
Monday, giving up early gains, with the euro's push higher
versus the dollar running out of steam as investors worried
about the obstacles still in the way for Greece to secure a
second bailout from its creditors.
Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill needed to
release a second round of bailout funds over the weekend, which
lifted the euro. However, opposition to the measures remains,
sparking violent protests in Athens.
Greek politicians struggled last week to reach a deal on
painful austerity reforms demanded by the European Union and
International Monetary Fund in exchange for a 130 billion euro
bailout.
"While the Greek parliament has ratified the austerity
measures, some uncertainty still remains, for instance regarding
the demand for a clear commitment that all the members of the
coalition government stick to the agreement," said Anne-Laure
Tremblay, an analyst at BNP Paribas.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,731.60 an ounce
at 1448 GMT, off an earlier high of $1,733.00, while U.S. gold
futures for February delivery were down $5.20 an ounce at
$1,710.10.
The euro was up 0.4 percent against the dollar, but
was well off session highs. Relief over the austerity package
held firm, but investors were sceptical about the strength of
the euro's gains with more hurdles left to be cleared.
Although gold prices have rallied more than 10 percent this
year, they have tended to react negatively in the short term to
signs of more stress in the euro zone, tracking the losses in
the euro and stocks.
However, on a longer-term view, the precious metal is still
receiving some support from uncertainty over the euro zone
situation, analysts said.
"The defensive nature of gold should continue to support
investment demand as investors look for safe havens," said
Morgan Stanley in a note on Monday. "A continued low or negative
real interest rate environment will also provide support."
Gold has made significant gains this year on the back of
loose monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere, which
cuts the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.
MONEY MANAGERS RAISE NET LONGS
Money managers in gold and silver futures and options raised
their net long position in the week of Feb. 7, data from the
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.
"The price is currently also finding support from money
managers who in the week to Feb. 7 expanded their net long
positions in gold 8 percent to a 5-month high of 155.6 thousand
contracts," Commerzbank said in a note.
"This has once again given rise to a certain potential for
correction should the optimism of financial investors abate."
On the physical markets, gold traders in major consumer
India said demand was soft as buyers anticipated more price
falls. India and China between them account for more than 50
percent of annual gold fabrication demand.
Silver was down 0.2 percent at $33.50 an ounce. Spot
platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,649.49 an ounce, while
spot palladium was down 0.5 percent at $696.50 an ounce.
Platinum rose as high as $1,665 in earlier trade, just a few
dollars short of a three-month high it reached last week.
It has been supported by concerns about supply from South
Africa, source of three-quarters of the world's platinum.
Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest
producer of the precious metal, said on Monday output would
likely be flat in 2012 after it fell short of its target last
year due to a spike in safety stops.
Platinum's consequent outperformance has cut its discount to
gold to around $70 an ounce from around $230 in January.
"Our medium-term outlook sees this trend continue, leading
to the gold-platinum premium turning to discount in Q4 2012,
averaging $50 an ounce over that quarter," RBS said in a note.
