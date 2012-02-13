(Corrects spelling of Anne-Laure Tremblay in fourth paragraph)

* Euro pares gains as investors fret over Greece deal

* Loose monetary policy keeps gold underpinned

* Platinum rises back towards 3-month high

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Feb 13 Gold prices steadied on Monday, giving up early gains, with the euro's push higher versus the dollar running out of steam as investors worried about the obstacles still in the way for Greece to secure a second bailout from its creditors.

Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill needed to release a second round of bailout funds over the weekend, which lifted the euro. However, opposition to the measures remains, sparking violent protests in Athens.

Greek politicians struggled last week to reach a deal on painful austerity reforms demanded by the European Union and International Monetary Fund in exchange for a 130 billion euro bailout.

"While the Greek parliament has ratified the austerity measures, some uncertainty still remains, for instance regarding the demand for a clear commitment that all the members of the coalition government stick to the agreement," said Anne-Laure Tremblay, an analyst at BNP Paribas.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,731.60 an ounce at 1448 GMT, off an earlier high of $1,733.00, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down $5.20 an ounce at $1,710.10.

The euro was up 0.4 percent against the dollar, but was well off session highs. Relief over the austerity package held firm, but investors were sceptical about the strength of the euro's gains with more hurdles left to be cleared.

Although gold prices have rallied more than 10 percent this year, they have tended to react negatively in the short term to signs of more stress in the euro zone, tracking the losses in the euro and stocks.

However, on a longer-term view, the precious metal is still receiving some support from uncertainty over the euro zone situation, analysts said.

"The defensive nature of gold should continue to support investment demand as investors look for safe havens," said Morgan Stanley in a note on Monday. "A continued low or negative real interest rate environment will also provide support."

Gold has made significant gains this year on the back of loose monetary policy in the United States and elsewhere, which cuts the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal.

MONEY MANAGERS RAISE NET LONGS

Money managers in gold and silver futures and options raised their net long position in the week of Feb. 7, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

"The price is currently also finding support from money managers who in the week to Feb. 7 expanded their net long positions in gold 8 percent to a 5-month high of 155.6 thousand contracts," Commerzbank said in a note.

"This has once again given rise to a certain potential for correction should the optimism of financial investors abate."

On the physical markets, gold traders in major consumer India said demand was soft as buyers anticipated more price falls. India and China between them account for more than 50 percent of annual gold fabrication demand.

Silver was down 0.2 percent at $33.50 an ounce. Spot platinum was up 0.6 percent at $1,649.49 an ounce, while spot palladium was down 0.5 percent at $696.50 an ounce.

Platinum rose as high as $1,665 in earlier trade, just a few dollars short of a three-month high it reached last week.

It has been supported by concerns about supply from South Africa, source of three-quarters of the world's platinum.

Anglo American Platinum, the world's largest producer of the precious metal, said on Monday output would likely be flat in 2012 after it fell short of its target last year due to a spike in safety stops.

Platinum's consequent outperformance has cut its discount to gold to around $70 an ounce from around $230 in January.

"Our medium-term outlook sees this trend continue, leading to the gold-platinum premium turning to discount in Q4 2012, averaging $50 an ounce over that quarter," RBS said in a note. (Editing by James Jukwey and Alison Birrane)