* Investors sceptical of Greece's ability to carry out
reforms
* Moody's warns UK, France, Austria over AAA rating; cuts
others
* Spot gold could fall to $1,698/oz - technicals
* Coming up: Euro zone industrial production, Dec; 1000 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Gold edged lower on
Tuesday, tracking a weaker euro, as wary investors focused on
whether Greece will be able to convince Europe to grant a
much-needed bailout and Moody's warning on some European
nations' ratings rekindled contagion fears.
Gold greeted the passage of tough reform and austerity
measures by the Greek parliament on Monday with a minor rise in
prices, but the sentiment quickly soured as doubts on the
bailout deal arose.
Europe gave Greece until Wednesday to persuade sceptical
international lenders that it would stick to the punishing terms
of a multi-billion-dollar rescue package, endorsed by parliament
as rioters torched downtown Athens.
"There is a big question mark on implemention of all the
measures, because the track record of Greece is so bad," said
Dominic Schnider, head of commodity research at UBS Wealth
Management.
The doubt over Greece and a warning by ratings agency
Moody's that it may downgrade the triple-A ratings of France,
Britain and Austria weakened the euro and pushed up the dollar
index, making commodities priced in the greenback expensive for
buyers holding other currencies.
Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,715.70 an
ounce by 0717 GMT, after a gain of 0.1 percent in the previous
session.
U.S. gold also fell 0.4 percent to $1,718.20.
GOLD TECHNICALS TURN WEAK
The near-term technical picture for gold has weakened after
repeated attempts to break key resistance at $1,765 failed,
although its long-term bullish trend remains intact, analysts
said.
"Spot gold prices are expected to fall, as the upside seems
constrained by resistance at $1,765/oz, which is keeping
$1,802/oz out of play," Dan Smith, an analyst at Standard
Chartered, said in a research note.
A drop below $1,660 could extend the decline to the
trendline support at $1,570, he added.
On the 24-hour chart, spot could fall towards $1,698 an
ounce, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
Physical trading was lacklustre in Asia as most market
participants stood on the sidelines awaiting prices to break the
current range, dealers said.
"There's little interest as gold is rangebound between
$1,700 and $1,750," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing
Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong, adding that the premiums on
gold bars in Hong Kong eased slightly from a week earlier to
between $1 and $1.50 an ounce above London prices.
Potentially supportive of sentiment and confirming the trend
of increasing gold demand from China, the Shanghai Gold Exchange
told Reuters that it is planning to launch over-the-counter gold
trading as well as exchange-traded gold funds.
Precious metals prices 0717 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1715.70 -6.79 -0.39 9.71
Spot Silver 33.50 -0.19 -0.56 20.98
Spot Platinum 1636.74 -7.34 -0.45 17.50
Spot Palladium 691.00 -4.22 -0.61 5.90
COMEX GOLD APR2 1718.20 -6.70 -0.39 9.66 16269
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.52 -0.20 -0.60 20.08 2486
Euro/Dollar 1.3141
Dollar/Yen 77.95
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
