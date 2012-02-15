SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Gold hovered in a tight
range around $1,720 an ounce on Wednesday as investors hesitated
to make big bets because Greece has yet to convince European
leaders of its ability to stick to unpopular reforms needed to
secure a bailout.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.59 an ounce
by 0048 GMT.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,721.90.
* Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a
special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international
bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to
provide the required commitment to reform.
* Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson
cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the
fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was likely
driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the
metal.
* U.S. retail sales in January fell short of expectations,
but still picked up after a sluggish December, providing a firm
foundation for the economy's recovery.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday
after a Greek government source said the conservative party
leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the
country's international lenders.
* The euro was little changed on Wednesday after Moody's
downgraded six European countries and warned it may cut three
others' ratings.
DATA/EVENTS
0700 Germany GDP flash yy Oct 2011
0900 Italy GDP prelim yy Oct 2011
1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Dec 2011
1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Oct 2011
1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Feb
1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Jan
1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Feb
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0048 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1719.59 0.49 +0.03 9.96
Spot Silver 33.56 0.02 +0.06 21.20
Spot Platinum 1627.74 3.66 +0.23 16.85
Spot Palladium 683.22 1.02 +0.15 4.71
COMEX GOLD APR2 1721.90 4.20 +0.24 9.90 2232
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.57 0.22 +0.67 20.26 251
Euro/Dollar 1.3120
Dollar/Yen 78.44
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by John Mair)