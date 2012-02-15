SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Gold hovered in a tight range around $1,720 an ounce on Wednesday as investors hesitated to make big bets because Greece has yet to convince European leaders of its ability to stick to unpopular reforms needed to secure a bailout. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,719.59 an ounce by 0048 GMT. * U.S. gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,721.90. * Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform. * Hedge fund manager and long-time gold bull John Paulson cut his gold ETF bullion holdings by about $600 million in the fourth quarter, a second straight reduction that was likely driven by client redemption needs as he remained upbeat on the metal. * U.S. retail sales in January fell short of expectations, but still picked up after a sluggish December, providing a firm foundation for the economy's recovery. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders. * The euro was little changed on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded six European countries and warned it may cut three others' ratings. DATA/EVENTS 0700 Germany GDP flash yy Oct 2011 0900 Italy GDP prelim yy Oct 2011 1000 EZ Eurostat trade nsa, EUR Dec 2011 1000 EZ GDP flash estimate yy Oct 2011 1330 U.S. NY Fed manufacturing Feb 1415 U.S. Industrial output mm Jan 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Feb PRICES Precious metals prices 0048 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1719.59 0.49 +0.03 9.96 Spot Silver 33.56 0.02 +0.06 21.20 Spot Platinum 1627.74 3.66 +0.23 16.85 Spot Palladium 683.22 1.02 +0.15 4.71 COMEX GOLD APR2 1721.90 4.20 +0.24 9.90 2232 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.57 0.22 +0.67 20.26 251 Euro/Dollar 1.3120 Dollar/Yen 78.44 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by John Mair)