SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Gold traded little changed on Thursday as news of delays to a bailout for Greece dampened investors' hopes for a resolution of the eurozone's economic problems. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,727.39 an ounce by 0033 GMT, after rising half a percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold edged up $1.50 to $1,729.60. * Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while still avoiding a disorderly default, several EU sources said on Wednesday. * Adding to concerns about the euro zone's financial problems, Moody's said it was taking ratings actions on 114 financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriorating creditworthiness of governments in the region. * A few Federal Reserve officials in January believed another round of bond buying by the central bank would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy while others withheld judgment to await more data. * The rising tensions between Iran and the West could potentially support safe-haven interest in gold. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in shares of Apple, the largest company in the world. * The euro on Thursday languished near a one-week low against the dollar hit in the previous session, as euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece while still avoiding a chaotic debt. DATA/EVENTS 1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan 1330 U.S. PPI Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0033 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1727.39 -0.06 -0.00 10.46 Spot Silver 33.38 0.01 +0.03 20.55 Spot Platinum 1623.24 -8.51 -0.52 16.53 Spot Palladium 681.50 1.28 +0.19 4.44 COMEX GOLD APR2 1729.60 1.50 +0.09 10.39 2018 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.43 0.02 +0.05 19.74 358 Euro/Dollar 1.3049 Dollar/Yen 78.46 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)