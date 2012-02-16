SINGAPORE, Feb 16 Gold traded little
changed on Thursday as news of delays to a bailout for Greece
dampened investors' hopes for a resolution of the eurozone's
economic problems.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,727.39 an ounce by 0033
GMT, after rising half a percent on Wednesday.
* U.S. gold edged up $1.50 to $1,729.60.
* Euro zone finance officials are examining ways of delaying
parts or even all of a second bailout programme for Greece while
still avoiding a disorderly default, several EU sources said on
Wednesday.
* Adding to concerns about the euro zone's financial
problems, Moody's said it was taking ratings actions on 114
financial institutions in 16 European countries to reflect the
impact of the continent's debt crisis and the deteriorating
creditworthiness of governments in the region.
* A few Federal Reserve officials in January believed
another round of bond buying by the central bank would be needed
before long to support the U.S. economy while others withheld
judgment to await more data.
* The rising tensions between Iran and the West could
potentially support safe-haven interest in gold.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in
four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in
shares of Apple, the largest company in the world.
* The euro on Thursday languished near a one-week low
against the dollar hit in the previous session, as euro zone
officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for
Greece while still avoiding a chaotic debt.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1330 U.S. Housing starts Jan
1330 U.S. PPI Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0033 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1727.39 -0.06 -0.00 10.46
Spot Silver 33.38 0.01 +0.03 20.55
Spot Platinum 1623.24 -8.51 -0.52 16.53
Spot Palladium 681.50 1.28 +0.19 4.44
COMEX GOLD APR2 1729.60 1.50 +0.09 10.39 2018
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.43 0.02 +0.05 19.74 358
Euro/Dollar 1.3049
Dollar/Yen 78.46
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)