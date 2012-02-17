SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Gold prices held steady
on Friday, after optimism that Greece may soon secure an
urgently needed bailout helped the metal recover from a one-week
low hit in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 51 cents to $1,727.89 an ounce
by 0030 GMT, on course for a 0.5-percent weekly rise after two
weeks of straight losses.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,730.
* Hopes that Greece has finally done enough to secure a
bailout on Monday helped buoy appetite in the euro and equities.
* Encouraging U.S. labour, manufacturing and housing data
also helped boost sentiment in the financial markets.
* Industry group, the World Gold Council, believed that
China's central bank made significant gold purchases in the
final months of 2011, said the Financial Times, quoting a senior
official at the group.
* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc will
renegotiate its contract with the Indonesian government to run
Grasberg, the world's biggest gold mine and second-largest
copper mine, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
* Spot silver was flat at $33.47, recovering from a
three-week low of $32.64 hit in the previous session.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by
strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a
Greek bailout next week.
* The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia on Friday,
having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a
second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the
yen lower across the board.
DATA/EVENTS
1330 U.S. CPI Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1727.89 -0.51 -0.03 10.49
Spot Silver 33.47 0.01 +0.03 20.87
Spot Platinum 1628.74 9.25 +0.57 16.92
Spot Palladium 695.50 4.07 +0.59 6.59
COMEX GOLD APR2 1730.00 1.60 +0.09 10.42 1663
COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.49 0.12 +0.36 19.97 1232
Euro/Dollar 1.3124
Dollar/Yen 78.90
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)