SINGAPORE, Feb 20 Gold prices climbed more than half a percent on Monday, buoyed by easing from China's central bank and hopes that Greece will seal a deal on the bailout at a meeting with euro zone officials later in the day. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained 0.6 percent to $1,733.29 an ounce by 0018 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session. * U.S. gold rose half a percent to $1,735.20. * Gold, along with riskier assets, was encouraged by easing from China's central bank, which cut the required reserve ratio over the weekend, boosting lending capacity. * Optimism on a deal later in the day between Greece and euro zone finace ministers on the second bailout for Greece also helped buoy the sentiment. * Money managers in gold futures and options reduced their net long position in the week of Feb. 14, their first decline in five weeks, as investors unwound some safe-haven bets due to optimism surrounding the Greek debt crisis. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved. * The yen fell to six-month lows on the greenback on Monday, while commodity currencies jumped after China's central bank joined other major counterparts globally in stimulating growth. * U.S. crude futures rose to a fresh nine-month high on Monday after Iran halted oil sales to Britain and France. DATA/EVENTS 0745 France Business climate Feb 0900 Italy Industrial orders/sales Dec 1600 Eurogroup meeting U.S. holiday PRICES Precious metals prices 0018 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1733.29 10.10 +0.59 10.84 Spot Silver 33.56 0.34 +1.02 21.20 Spot Platinum 1641.99 11.89 +0.73 17.87 Spot Palladium 691.47 -3.53 -0.51 5.97 COMEX GOLD APR2 1735.20 9.30 +0.54 10.75 4890 COMEX SILVER MAR2 33.57 0.35 +1.05 20.24 1716 Euro/Dollar 1.3208 Dollar/Yen 79.65 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)