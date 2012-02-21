SINGAPORE Feb 21 The most-active U.S. gold futures contract gained 1 percent on Friday's close to $1,743.5 an ounce on Tuesday, after the European Union agreed to grant Greece a second bailout.

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, during which spot gold prices rose 0.7 percent.

Spot gold rose nearly half a percent to $1,741.44 an ounce.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen)