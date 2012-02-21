Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SINGAPORE Feb 21 The most-active U.S. gold futures contract gained 1 percent on Friday's close to $1,743.5 an ounce on Tuesday, after the European Union agreed to grant Greece a second bailout.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a public holiday, during which spot gold prices rose 0.7 percent.
Spot gold rose nearly half a percent to $1,741.44 an ounce.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0