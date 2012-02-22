SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Gold held steady on
Wednesday near its highest level in more than two weeks, taking
a breather after the Greece bailout deal fuelled a rally in the
previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to a 2-1/2-week high of $1,759.84 an
ounce in early trade, before paring some gains to $1,756.81 an
ounce by 0028 GMT, down 0.1 percent from the previous close.
* U.S. gold was little changed at $1,758.70.
* $1,760 has been the top of a range in which gold prices
have seesawed since late January, and is considered a key
resistance level.
* Gold prices rallied more than 1 percent on Tuesday after
euro zone finance ministers agreed on a 130 billion euro bailout
for Greece, which sent the euro to its highest in nearly two
weeks and depressed the dollar index.
* The euphoria across asset classes after the Greek deal
faded rapidly, as concerns about implemention of unpopular
reforms in Greece resurfaced.
* Investors will be watching China's HSBC flash
manufacturing activity survey. A strong reading would help
underpin the risk appetite.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains
after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008,
and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.
* The euro struggled to make any headway in Asia on
Wednesday, having retreated from near two-week highs as optimism
over the long-awaited Greek bailout deal quickly gave way to
concerns about economic growth and implementation risks.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC PMI Flash Feb
0758 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012
0828 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI Feb 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI Feb 2012
1130 India M3 Money Supply 40961
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1500 U.S. Exist. home sales % chg Jan
1500 U.S. Existing home sales Jan
2330 Japan Reuters Tankan DI Feb 2012
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0028 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1756.81 -2.18 -0.12 12.34
Spot Silver 34.24 -0.05 -0.15 23.65
Spot Platinum 1686.74 2.75 +0.16 21.09
Spot Palladium 706.50 -1.22 -0.17 8.28
COMEX GOLD APR2 1758.70 0.20 +0.01 12.25 3368
COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.26 -0.17 -0.49 22.73 390
Euro/Dollar 1.3232
Dollar/Yen 79.82
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Sugita Katyal)