* Spot platinum hits 5-month high at $1,703/oz
* China manufacturing sector contracts for 4th month in Feb
- HSBC
* Spot gold to pierce into $1,766- $1,771 range - technicals
* Coming up: Eurozone Markit Mfg flash PMI, Feb; 0858 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Gold steadied on
Wednesday after rising to its strongest in more than two weeks
as concerns about Greece's ability to implement an unpopular
bailout deal balanced gains triggered by the actual agreement.
Spot gold rose to $1,759.84 an ounce in early trade,
its highest since February 3, before steadying at $1,757.80 by
0716 GMT. Slower factory activity in China also helped erase
some of the early gains.
U.S. gold bounced from lows and added $1.20 to
$1,759.70 an ounce.
Cash gold staged its biggest one-day rise in two weeks on
Tuesday, climbing 1.5 percent along with riskier assets after
euro zone finance ministers gave the greenlight to a
130-billion-euro bailout for Greece.
The euphoria faded quickly, however, as worries about
implementation resurfaced, and data pointing to a continuous
contraction of China's massive manufacturing sector added to the
gloom.
Gold has been seesawing between $1,700 and $1,760 since late
January, tracking Greece's torturous path to securing the
bailout, while physical demand provided limited support.
"We don't see a substantial amount of enquiries in the
physical market, either from the industrial or the jewellery
sector," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus
in Hong Kong.
China's physical demand has slowed since the Lunar New Year
celebrations in January, and India's demand from its jewellery
sector is also declining, Poon added.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could break
above $1,760 and trade in the range between $1,766 and $1,771
during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
INDONESIA SCRAP SELLING
The gains in gold prices over the past few days have
triggered some scrap selling, especially from Indonesia, dealers
said.
"Yesterday, the domestic prices in Indonesia were much lower
than the international market, and people were taking advantage
of the price disparity," said a Singapore-based dealer.
Gold bar premiums in Singapore dipped to $0.7-$1 an ounce
from $1.20 previously, as a result, she added.
Spot platinum pierced through the 300-day moving
average and hit $1,703 an ounce, its highest in nearly
five months.
The gold-platinum spread dropped to below $60 an ounce, its
lowest since late September, down from a peak near $220 in early
December.
Traders said the rapid gains in platinum could be a
combination of a breakthrough of a key technical resistance and
worries about supply in top producer South Africa.
"Platinum cleared the previous high hit in November, so some
long-positions holders could be adding to their positions," said
a Tokyo-based trader, adding that industrial demand for the
metal remained sluggish.
Asian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday but the euro
struggled for fresh upward momentum over doubts about the
long-term feasibility of the Greek bailout and as concerns grew
about rising oil prices.
Precious metals prices 0716 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1757.80 -1.19 -0.07 12.41
Spot Silver 34.26 -0.03 -0.09 23.73
Spot Platinum 1698.50 14.51 +0.86 21.93
Spot Palladium 709.97 2.25 +0.32 8.81
COMEX GOLD APR2 1759.70 1.20 +0.07 12.31 15234
COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.28 -0.15 -0.43 22.80 3925
Euro/Dollar 1.3240
Dollar/Yen 80.02
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)