* Spot platinum hits 5-month high at $1,703/oz * China manufacturing sector contracts for 4th month in Feb - HSBC * Spot gold to pierce into $1,766- $1,771 range - technicals * Coming up: Eurozone Markit Mfg flash PMI, Feb; 0858 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 22 Gold steadied on Wednesday after rising to its strongest in more than two weeks as concerns about Greece's ability to implement an unpopular bailout deal balanced gains triggered by the actual agreement. Spot gold rose to $1,759.84 an ounce in early trade, its highest since February 3, before steadying at $1,757.80 by 0716 GMT. Slower factory activity in China also helped erase some of the early gains. U.S. gold bounced from lows and added $1.20 to $1,759.70 an ounce. Cash gold staged its biggest one-day rise in two weeks on Tuesday, climbing 1.5 percent along with riskier assets after euro zone finance ministers gave the greenlight to a 130-billion-euro bailout for Greece. The euphoria faded quickly, however, as worries about implementation resurfaced, and data pointing to a continuous contraction of China's massive manufacturing sector added to the gloom. Gold has been seesawing between $1,700 and $1,760 since late January, tracking Greece's torturous path to securing the bailout, while physical demand provided limited support. "We don't see a substantial amount of enquiries in the physical market, either from the industrial or the jewellery sector," said Dick Poon, manager of precious metals at Heraeus in Hong Kong. China's physical demand has slowed since the Lunar New Year celebrations in January, and India's demand from its jewellery sector is also declining, Poon added. Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could break above $1,760 and trade in the range between $1,766 and $1,771 during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. INDONESIA SCRAP SELLING The gains in gold prices over the past few days have triggered some scrap selling, especially from Indonesia, dealers said. "Yesterday, the domestic prices in Indonesia were much lower than the international market, and people were taking advantage of the price disparity," said a Singapore-based dealer. Gold bar premiums in Singapore dipped to $0.7-$1 an ounce from $1.20 previously, as a result, she added. Spot platinum pierced through the 300-day moving average and hit $1,703 an ounce, its highest in nearly five months. The gold-platinum spread dropped to below $60 an ounce, its lowest since late September, down from a peak near $220 in early December. Traders said the rapid gains in platinum could be a combination of a breakthrough of a key technical resistance and worries about supply in top producer South Africa. "Platinum cleared the previous high hit in November, so some long-positions holders could be adding to their positions," said a Tokyo-based trader, adding that industrial demand for the metal remained sluggish. Asian shares eked out modest gains on Wednesday but the euro struggled for fresh upward momentum over doubts about the long-term feasibility of the Greek bailout and as concerns grew about rising oil prices. Precious metals prices 0716 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1757.80 -1.19 -0.07 12.41 Spot Silver 34.26 -0.03 -0.09 23.73 Spot Platinum 1698.50 14.51 +0.86 21.93 Spot Palladium 709.97 2.25 +0.32 8.81 COMEX GOLD APR2 1759.70 1.20 +0.07 12.31 15234 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.28 -0.15 -0.43 22.80 3925 Euro/Dollar 1.3240 Dollar/Yen 80.02 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Sugita Katyal)