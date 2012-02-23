* Weak data from China, euro zone could prompt monetary easing * Platinum rally may be short-lived * Spot gold could rise to $1,797/oz - technicals * Coming Up: Germany, Ifo business climate, Feb; 0900 GMT (Adds details, comments; updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Spot gold edged lower on Thursday, taking a breather after hitting a three-month high in the previous session, while sentiment remains supported on hopes of further monetary easing after sluggish economic data from the euro zone and China. Data showed unexpectedly weak activity in the euro zone, while China's manufacturing sector contracted for the fourth straight month, fueling anticipations that central banks will further ease monetary policy to promote economic growth. Gold benefits from loose monetary policy, as abundant credit keeps the opportunity cost of carrying gold low. In addition, higher inflation outlook caused by a flood of cheap cash burnishes the appeal of gold, traditionally seen as a good hedge against inflation. "There is always a case to be made for gold, as long as the central banks keep taking new easing measures or keep indicating they will take more new measures down the road," said a Singapore-based trader. He said that the weak numbers of out China added to the argument that more easing will be adopted by Beijing. Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,773.89 an ounce by 0338 GMT, after three consecutive days of gains. U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,775.80 an ounce. Technical signals were also supportive of gold's strength. Chart analysis suggested that spot gold could extend gains to $1,797 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Scrap selling was spotted from Thailand and Indonesia, while buying from China and India remained muted, dealers in Hong Kong and Singapore said. PLATINUM RALLY MAY PROVE SHORT-LIVED Spot platinum hit a five-month high of $1,726.5 an ounce earlier in the day, before retracing to $1,715.49 an ounce, down 0.3 percent from the previous close. Prices of the metal, mainly used in jewellery and automotive sectors, rallied about 5 percent this week on chart strength and supply woes in South Africa. But technical analysis suggested that platinum might be running out of steam in the short run. "Bullishness on breaking the 200-day moving average may prove short-lived," said Tim Riddell, head of ANZ Global Markets Research, Asia. The breakthrough fuelled expectations that platinum could move towards $1,790, the centre of the predominant trading range in the first three quarters of 2011, but it may be just completing a broad cycle from the December low below $1,340, he added. "What it means is that the current bullish expectations about breaking moving average needs to be tempered and any slippage below $1,690 could trigger disappointment and a sharp retracement to $1,570-$1,600 areas." Precious metals prices 0338 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1773.89 -1.90 -0.11 13.43 Spot Silver 34.26 -0.01 -0.03 23.73 Spot Platinum 1715.49 -4.50 -0.26 23.15 Spot Palladium 718.00 -0.88 -0.12 10.04 COMEX GOLD APR2 1775.80 4.50 +0.25 13.34 9957 COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.27 0.02 +0.05 22.77 1951 Euro/Dollar 1.3253 Dollar/Yen 80.12 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Himani Sarkar)