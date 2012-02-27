* Gold posts modest losses in tandem with other commodities * Scrap gold sales emerge in Japan on weak yen * Spot gold could rise to $1,797/oz -technicals * Coming up: U.S. pending home sales, Jan; 1500 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold prices slipped on Monday, weighed down by modest risk aversion across financial markets as concerns about the euro zone persisted, although high oil prices cushioned the slide. Bullion prices rallied more than 3 percent last week, as investors got some relief after Greece secured a bailout and expectations of further monetary easing boosted gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. During a weekend meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, euro zone nations were told to put up more money to fight their debt crisis if they wanted more help from the rest of the world. "There is a softer turn across commodities after the G20 added to the risk anxiety," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Gold failed to break the $1,780 resistance last week and is likely to bounce between $1,760 and $1,780, but the eventual breakout will be towards the upside." Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,773.04 an ounce by 0633 GMT, after posting a gain of 3.3 percent last week. It hit a five-month high of $1,787.11 last Thursday. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,775. Technical analysis suggested that gold could rise towards $1,797 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. GEOPOLITICAL INSTABILITY COULD AID GOLD Oil prices hovered below a 10-month high as heightened tension over Iran's disputed nuclear programme remained supportive. Geopolitical instability in the region could propel gold, traditionally a beneficiary of political and economic turmoils, to higher levels, analysts said. The dollar weakness also helped underpin the sentiment in gold. The dollar index inched up on Monday, hovering above its lowest level in more than two months hit on Friday. "So long as the dollar remains weak, it is possible for gold to overtake the $1,800-level in the short term," said an official at a Tokyo-based bullion house, but cautioned that gold's upside could be limited if solid evidence of an economic recovery emerged. Scrap gold has flowed into the Tokyo market since late last week, as yen-priced gold rallied to its highest since September and attracted selling interest, the official said. "Our retail prices rose 9 percent since the end of January. We've seen some liquidation by the general public, not only because of high gold prices but also a weak Japanese yen." Eyes are on the European Central Bank this week, which is expected to inject nearly half a trillion euros to banks in the second allotment of a 3-year long-term refinancing operation (LTRO), to buy more time for Europe's politicians to find a solution to the euro zone debt crisis. Speculators raised their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options to the highest level in five months during the week to Feb. 21, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. Spot platinum, which rose to a five-month high at $1,731.5 and surged 5 percent last week, lost 0.4 percent to $1,701.24. South Africa's Impala Platinum had agreed to rehire thousands of miners sacked for an illegal strike that halted production for more than a month at the world's biggest platinum mine, a leading union said on Saturday. Precious metals prices 0633 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1773.04 -7.70 -0.43 13.38 Spot Silver 35.44 0.09 +0.25 27.99 Spot Platinum 1701.24 -6.30 -0.37 22.13 Spot Palladium 709.00 -1.00 -0.14 8.66 COMEX GOLD APR2 1775.00 -1.40 -0.08 13.29 12763 COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.45 0.11 +0.30 26.97 3972 Euro/Dollar 1.3431 Dollar/Yen 81.03 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)