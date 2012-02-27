* Gold posts modest losses in tandem with other commodities
* Scrap gold sales emerge in Japan on weak yen
* Spot gold could rise to $1,797/oz -technicals
* Coming up: U.S. pending home sales, Jan; 1500 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold prices slipped on
Monday, weighed down by modest risk aversion across financial
markets as concerns about the euro zone persisted, although high
oil prices cushioned the slide.
Bullion prices rallied more than 3 percent last week, as
investors got some relief after Greece secured a bailout and
expectations of further monetary easing boosted gold's appeal as
an inflation hedge.
During a weekend meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers
and central bankers, euro zone nations were told to put up more
money to fight their debt crisis if they wanted more help from
the rest of the world.
"There is a softer turn across commodities after the G20
added to the risk anxiety," said Nick Trevethan, senior
commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"Gold failed to break the $1,780 resistance last week and is
likely to bounce between $1,760 and $1,780, but the eventual
breakout will be towards the upside."
Spot gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,773.04 an ounce by
0633 GMT, after posting a gain of 3.3 percent last week. It hit
a five-month high of $1,787.11 last Thursday.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,775.
Technical analysis suggested that gold could rise towards
$1,797 an ounce during the day, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
said.
GEOPOLITICAL INSTABILITY COULD AID GOLD
Oil prices hovered below a 10-month high as heightened
tension over Iran's disputed nuclear programme remained
supportive. Geopolitical instability in the region could propel
gold, traditionally a beneficiary of political and economic
turmoils, to higher levels, analysts said.
The dollar weakness also helped underpin the sentiment in
gold. The dollar index inched up on Monday, hovering
above its lowest level in more than two months hit on Friday.
"So long as the dollar remains weak, it is possible for gold
to overtake the $1,800-level in the short term," said an
official at a Tokyo-based bullion house, but cautioned that
gold's upside could be limited if solid evidence of an economic
recovery emerged.
Scrap gold has flowed into the Tokyo market since late last
week, as yen-priced gold rallied to its highest since
September and attracted selling interest, the official said.
"Our retail prices rose 9 percent since the end of January.
We've seen some liquidation by the general public, not only
because of high gold prices but also a weak Japanese yen."
Eyes are on the European Central Bank this week, which is
expected to inject nearly half a trillion euros to banks in the
second allotment of a 3-year long-term refinancing operation
(LTRO), to buy more time for Europe's politicians to find a
solution to the euro zone debt crisis.
Speculators raised their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures
and options to the highest level in five months during the week
to Feb. 21, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed.
Spot platinum, which rose to a five-month high at
$1,731.5 and surged 5 percent last week, lost 0.4 percent to
$1,701.24.
South Africa's Impala Platinum had agreed to rehire
thousands of miners sacked for an illegal strike that halted
production for more than a month at the world's biggest platinum
mine, a leading union said on Saturday.
Precious metals prices 0633 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1773.04 -7.70 -0.43 13.38
Spot Silver 35.44 0.09 +0.25 27.99
Spot Platinum 1701.24 -6.30 -0.37 22.13
Spot Palladium 709.00 -1.00 -0.14 8.66
COMEX GOLD APR2 1775.00 -1.40 -0.08 13.29 12763
COMEX SILVER MAR2 35.45 0.11 +0.30 26.97 3972
Euro/Dollar 1.3431
Dollar/Yen 81.03
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)