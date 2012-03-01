SINGAPORE, March 1 Spot gold gained more
than half a percent on Thursday, pulling back from a fall of 5
percent in the previous session after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Bernanke failed to signal further bond buying, dashing
hopes of more monetary easing.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,705.19 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after posting its biggest one-day drop in more than
three years.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.3 percent to $1,706.90.
* U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a
tempered view of the economy, and disappointed investors by
stopping short of signalling further asset buying.
* Hopes of further monetary easing had helped gold rise as
much as 14 percent this year. Gold will remain attractive as
long as real interest rates stay low, analysts have said.
* In contrast to a selling frenzy in spot and futures
markets, the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, gained 0.7 percent on the day
to 1,293.676 tonnes, its highest in two and a half months.
* Eyes are on China's official purchasing managers' index
for February, due about 0100 GMT, which is expected to edge up
to a five-month high of 50.7.
* The European Central Bank pumped 530 billion euros into
the euro zone's troubled financial system for the second time
since late last year, in what it hopes to be its last major
crisis-fighting act.
* Other precious metals rebounded too. Spot silver
also gained 0.6 percent to $34.80, after shedding more than 6
percent in the previous session. Platinum group metals posted
modest gains as well.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, snapping a four-day
winning streak after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke disappointed investors hoping for a strong signal
of more stimulus.
* The euro and commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in
Asia on Thursday as investors cut bullish positions after key
events, including the European Central Bank's cash injection,
passed without surprise.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012
0230 China HSBC Manufacturing PMI Feb 2012
0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0843 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0853 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Feb 2012
0858 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Feb 2012
1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Feb 2012
1330 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1500 U.S. Construction spending February
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Jan 2012
Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Feb 2012
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1705.19 9.95 +0.59 9.04
Spot Silver 34.80 0.21 +0.61 25.68
Spot Platinum 1680.74 6.00 +0.36 20.66
Spot Palladium 701.72 3.25 +0.47 7.54
COMEX GOLD APR2 1706.90 -4.40 -0.26 8.94 6097
COMEX SILVER MAR2 34.85 0.27 +0.77 24.84 22
Euro/Dollar 1.3331
Dollar/Yen 81.16
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)