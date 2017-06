SINGAPORE, March 1 Spot gold rose more than 1 percent to $1,713.49 an ounce on Thursday, after sliding 5 percent in the previous session after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke stopped short of signaling further bond buying.

The most-active U.S. gold futures contract was little changed at $1,713.1 by 0104 GMT. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)