* Technicals help after biggest 1-day drop in 3-1/2 years
* Open interest down 3.6 pct; volume strong for second day
* Emerging-markets physical gold demand may rise after rout
* Coming up: New York State's ISM manufacturing data Friday
(Updates comment, market activity)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 1 Gold rose 1.5
percent on Thursday, rebounding above $1,700 an ounce
as the previous session's 5 percent plunge induced investors to
buy at lower prices on hopes the tumble was a healthy correction
rather than the start of a bear market.
Bullion climbed in heavy, choppy trade as gains in U.S.
equities and crude oil combined with technical support helped
the precious metal find its footing, with stronger-than-average
volume for a second day.
On Wednesday, open interest in U.S. gold futures lost nearly
20,000 lots for its biggest one-day drop since May 2011, as
fears of a lack of further monetary easing by central banks and
heavy stop-loss orders below $1,750 triggered a sharp sell-off.
The decline in open interest and gold's more than $100
tumble in high volume on Wednesday suggested that one
or a few large hedge funds or institutional investors might have
left the gold market, traders said.
Gold has held gains above $1,700 an ounce throughout the
session after it made its high and low for February all in
Wednesday's session for a key reversal day, analysts said.
"The fact that it failed to break above a high near $1,800
signified a formidable level of resistance, and more importantly
shows the bulls are just not ready to take the market back to
new high territory," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital.
Spot gold was up 1.5 percent at $1,721.20 an ounce by
2:38 PM EST (1938 GMT), having hit a session low at $1,694.09 an
ounce.
Analysts said the next important support levels are its
200-day average at $1,674 and $1,650 an ounce, where the metal
found support during its last sell-off in late January.
"There is definitely a chance that gold can test its
200-day moving average. If we don't we may be moving into a
near-term bear market," said Fred Schoenstein, a trader at
Heraeus Precious Metals Management.
Spot prices fell more than 5 percent on Wednesday
after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not signal
more monetary easing was imminent, which had been a key support
of gold's 10 percent gains year to date.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled up
$10.90 an ounce at $1,722.20 an ounce.
Volume was heavy for a second straight session, about 20
percent above its 30-day average for one of the busiest sessions
of the year, preliminary Reuters data showed.
OPEN INTEREST, SPEC LONGS DOWN
Analysts said they expect gold to be steady after its bounce
from lows under $1,700 an ounce, as the sell-off halted the
steady increase in speculative net long positions held by money
managers in the last two months.
COMEX gold futures' open interest, a measure of market size
that represents the number of active futures contracts in
circulation, declined 17,303 lots, or 3.6 percent, to 461,741
lots as of Wednesday, CME data showed.
"Declines of this magnitude, however, often attract
emerging-market buyers and may also interest potential central
bank buyers," said James Steel, chief commodity analyst at HSBC.
A lack of demand for physical bullion in recent weeks meant
gold had little fundamental support once selling got under way.
Despite Wednesday's sell-off, bullion held by gold-backed
exchange-traded products rose, with holdings of the largest, New
York's SPDR Gold Trust, up 9 tonnes.
Silver was up 2.4 percent at $35.43 an ounce. It also
fell more than 6 percent on Wednesday.
Better-than-expected U.S. auto sales helped sentiment in
platinum group metals which are mainly used as catalytic
converters to clean tailpipe emissions in cars.
Spot platinum was up 1.3 percent at $1,696.49 an
ounce, while palladium was up 1.9 percent at $711.72.
2:38 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1722.20 10.90 0.6 1695.10 1726.40 211,061
US Silver MAY 35.661 1.019 2.9 34.455 35.705 56,304
US Plat APR 1701.10 8.50 0.5 1677.00 1704.30 7,661
US Pall JUN 716.75 8.35 1.2 699.00 719.60 3,916
Gold 1721.20 25.96 1.5 1694.09 1724.76
Silver 35.430 0.840 2.4 34.430 35.620
Platinum 1696.49 21.75 1.3 1678.50 1699.00
Palladium 711.72 13.25 1.9 700.00 716.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 228,212 188,953 195,276 19.74 -0.83
US Silver 61,090 60,965 74,253 36.43 2.06
US Platinum 8,155 7,681 7,973 23 -0.94
US Palladium 3,929 5,419 4,705
