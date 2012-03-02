* Gold-platinum spread narrows to $16/oz
* Spot gold faces resistance at $1,726/oz -technicals
* Coming Up: Euro zone PPI, Jan; 1000 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, March 2 Gold edged higher on
Friday as buyers slowly returned to the market, lured by
Wednesday's plunge of 5 percent, although bullion is still
heading for its worst weekly performance since December.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's lack of a
reference to further quantitative easing at congressional
testimony on Wednesday sparked a heavy sell-off in bullion,
sending the metal to a one-month low short of $1,700.
Gold's fall to the lower end of its previous range showed
the lack of conviction required to push prices above $1,800 or
higher, but analysts and traders saw Wednesday's plunge as a
healthy correction rather than the end of the bull run.
"The broader macro backdrop remains gold-favourable, given
the negative interest rate environment, longer-term inflationary
concerns and lingering sovereign debt uncertainties," Barclays
Capital said in a research note.
But dollar strength, broad risk reduction and profit-taking
could pose near-term hurdles for gold, it added.
Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,720.39 an ounce
by 0518 GMT, but was still on course for a weekly decline of 3.4
percent, its biggest one-week fall since mid-December.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,721.90.
Technical analysis suggested that spot gold could face
resistance at $1,726 during the day, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao.
Holdings in gold-backed exchange-traded funds gained 238,674
ounces to a record high of 70.76 million ounces, suggesting
investors remained keen on gold.
GOLD-PLATINUM SPREAD COLLAPSES TOWARDS PARITY
The gold-platinum spread fell to just about $15 an ounce,
its lowest since mid-September, as supply disruption in South
Africa remains a concern, and upbeat U.S. auto sales data
helped.
Spot platinum gained 0.6 percent to $35.35 an ounce,
headed for a loss of 0.2 percent over the week. The metal,
mainly used to produce jewellery and autocatalysts, has risen 22
percent so far this year, versus gold's gain of 10 percent.
"I'm of the opinion that gold's premium over platinum should
be corrected in due time, but I didn't expect it to come so
quickly," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan,
at Standard Bank.
The focus remains on Impala Platinum, the world's
second-largest platinum producer, which has suffered 100,000
ounces of lost production in a six-week-long strike at its key
Rustenburg mine. The company said it would restart production on
March 5.
Precious metals prices 0518 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1720.39 3.03 +0.18 10.01
Spot Silver 35.35 -0.09 -0.25 27.66
Spot Platinum 1706.23 9.99 +0.59 22.49
Spot Palladium 714.47 -0.10 -0.01 9.50
COMEX GOLD APR2 1721.90 -0.30 -0.02 9.90 10925
COMEX SILVER MAY2 35.42 -0.25 -0.69 26.87 1456
Euro/Dollar 1.3301
Dollar/Yen 81.41
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)