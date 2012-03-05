* Dollar index hits two-week high * Asia physical gold buying continues, momentum slows * Spot gold may rebound to $1,728/oz, technicals show * Coming up: U.S. factory orders, Jan; 1500 GMT (Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, March 5 Gold edged lower on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar although it was regaining its footing after last week's biggest weekly loss in more than two months, supported by demand from jewellery makers in Asia that is helping to cushion the fall. Spot gold lost nearly 4 percent last week, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke disappointed the market by making no reference to further monetary easing in congressional testimony. Prices have since rebounded modestly and found solid support at the $1,700 level, with investors still confident in gold's appeal as real interest rates remain low and inflation looms as a longer-term concern. "There isn't much room on the downside for gold, because the sharp fall last week was an over-reaction to an unfulfilled expectation," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. But Hou said gold's short-term technical outlook might have weakened after several recent attempts to reach key resistance at $1,800 failed. "We are likely to see gold seesaw in the $1,700 to $1,800 range in the short term, as investors await a new stimulus," Hou added. Spot gold was down $2.61 an ounce at $1,709.16 at 0800 GMT after rising as high as about $1,716 an ounce. U.S. gold was steady at $1,710.50. Technical signals suggested gold could rebound to $1,728 an ounce during the day, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Strength in the U.S. dollar weighed on sentiment in dollar-priced commodities, after a second injection of cheap three-year funds by the European Central Bank last week and a surprise policy easing by the Bank of Japan a few weeks ago pressured the euro and the yen. Economists believe that the ECB will keep interest rates at 1.0 percent until deep into 2013 on concerns over high oil prices and the impact of the huge cash boost. Asian jewellers and other buyers of physical gold were still expected to be interested in buying gold at current price levels, which are down sharply from three-month highs around $1,790 hit last week before the sell-off, although the pace of purchasing has slowed from last week's buying frenzy when prices fell below $1,700. "The $1,710 level is still attractive for physical buyers," said a Singapore-based dealer. "Thailand is still buying and Indonesia may come in later as well." Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, raised their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options to the highest level in five months in the week of Feb. 28, prior to the sharp correction in prices. Precious metals prices 0723 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1709.16 -2.61 -0.15 9.30 Spot Silver 34.61 0.17 +0.49 24.99 Spot Platinum 1683.70 -9.42 -0.56 20.87 Spot Palladium 707.47 7.47 +1.07 8.42 COMEX GOLD APR2 1710.70 0.90 +0.05 9.18 19071 COMEX SILVER MAY2 34.68 0.15 +0.43 24.22 3043 Euro/Dollar 1.3180 Dollar/Yen 81.29 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Edmund Klamann)