* Gold pressured after China cuts growth target * Bullion could lose further if it breaks below 200-DMA * Weak euro zone Markit private-sector index weighs * Coming up: US ADP private-sector jobs report Weds (Rewrites, updates comment, market activity; adds NY dateline, byline) By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 Gold fell on Monday, dropping with equity markets after China cut its economic growth targets, and the precious metal could pull back further if it fails to hold key support after last week's sharp sell-off. Bullion fell 1 percent after China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low. A disappointing survey of euro zone private-sector activity also weighed on sentiment. Gold recovered somewhat on a slightly weaker dollar, but investors remained cautious after last week's sudden 3.5 percent drop briefly sent the metal toward a key technical support level. "The bears will score a major victory if they are able to send prices below the longer-term 200-day moving average. Until then, one can expect sideways action to ensue," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of Sarhan Capital. Gold charts on a weekly basis remained weak after the metal broke below key trendline support from its bullish double-bottom pattern, Sarhan said. Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,703.79 an ounce by 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT). Gold has held its 200 day moving average, currently at $1,675 an ounce, since mid-January. Should it slip below that level, analysts said the metal could test $1,650, an area of support from its previous tumble in January. U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down $5.90 an ounce at $1,703.90. Trading volume was decent but 20 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed, in line with turnover in gold's previous session. Gold fell along with other commodities after China lowered its 2012 growth rate to 7.5 percent from 8 percent. It kept its inflation target unchanged at 4 percent. Also weighing on sentiment was a drop in Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI which showed a sharp downturn among Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the euro zone's private sector back into decline in February. Gold's losses were limited as the dollar eased against the euro, which rebounded despite lingering worries about Greece's progress in completing its debt deal. FED EYED AFTER SELL-OFF Gold's 3.5 percent loss last week, its worst weekly performance since mid-December, came after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no further hints of any imminent U.S. quantitative easing. Year to date, bullion was still 9 percent higher. Dennis Gartman, a veteran trader, said that investor psychology must be repaired before substantive support will be found. Margin selling could also accelerate gold's losses below $1,700 an ounce, he said. Analysts say that, while gold is likely to consolidate in the short term, in the longer run it remains firmly underpinned by ultra-loose U.S. monetary policy, portfolio diversification and strong physical demand from Asia. Morgan Stanley said in a note that Bernanke's testimony last week did nothing to weaken key bullish factors for gold, including negative real interest rates and accommodative monetary policy, which remain key drivers for investment demand. Silver lost 2 percent at $33.75 an ounce. It fell 2.5 percent last week. Platinum was down 2.2 percent at $1,656.24 an ounce, while palladium gained 0.2 percent to $701.72 an ounce. 2:35 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1703.90 -5.90 -0.3 1694.40 1718.00 144,225 US Silver MAY 33.695 -0.830 -2.4 33.555 34.950 49,593 US Plat APR 1662.60 -29.10 -1.7 1656.20 1702.70 9,738 US Pall JUN 706.95 -5.60 -0.8 704.00 715.05 1,995 Gold 1703.79 -7.98 -0.5 1695.25 1716.36 Silver 33.750 -0.690 -2.0 33.550 34.880 Platinum 1656.24 -36.88 -2.2 1658.00 1698.00 Palladium 701.72 1.72 0.2 705.09 711.00 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 158,840 198,111 195,498 19.25 -0.18 US Silver 55,760 64,716 74,479 35.16 -0.82 US Platinum 10,528 7,766 7,996 24 1.22 US Palladium 2,101 5,577 4,694 (Editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)