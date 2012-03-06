SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold steadied on Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the previous session as China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices were expected to attract more buying from jewellers in Asia. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by 0008 GMT -- off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in end-February. Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September. * U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at $1,707.00 an ounce. * China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled markets on Monday, but it also shows the gradual rebalancing of the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track. * The vast U.S. services sector grew in February at its fastest pace in a year, contrasting with signs of recession in Europe, while China cut its annual growth forecast to an eight-year low. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years. * Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations underpinned market sentiment. * Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0330 Australia RBA cash rate Final Mar 2012 1200 Brazil GDP yy Oct 2011 1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0008 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1705.85 0.06 +0.00 9.08 Spot Silver 34.02 0.06 +0.18 22.86 Spot Platinum 1663.74 4.24 +0.26 19.44 Spot Palladium 703.47 1.00 +0.14 7.81 COMEX GOLD APR2 1707.00 3.10 +0.18 8.95 2405 COMEX SILVER MAY2 34.11 0.41 +1.22 22.17 419 Euro/Dollar 1.3222 Dollar/Yen 81.54 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)