SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold steadied on
Tuesday after falling 1 percent in the previous session as
China, viewed by many as the engine of the global economy, cut
its economic growth targets, but cheaper prices were expected to
attract more buying from jewellers in Asia.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hardly moved at $1,705.85 an ounce by
0008 GMT -- off a 1-month low at $1,687.99 struck in
end-February. Bullion hit a record around $1,920 last September.
* U.S. gold for April delivery added 0.18 percent at
$1,707.00 an ounce.
* China's acceptance of a slower rate of growth rattled
markets on Monday, but it also shows the gradual rebalancing of
the global economy long sought by world leaders is on track.
* The vast U.S. services sector grew in February at its
fastest pace in a year, contrasting with signs of recession in
Europe, while China cut its annual growth forecast to an
eight-year low.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies stayed under the cosh in Asia on
Tuesday, having suffered a shakeout overnight as investors cut
bullish positions after China announced its lowest annual growth
target in eight years.
* Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday as
exporters gained on the weaker yen, offsetting some concern over
a near-term market correction, while attractive valuations
underpinned market sentiment.
* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as
supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided
support, but concerns about global economic growth limited
gains.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0330 Australia RBA cash rate Final Mar 2012
1200 Brazil GDP yy Oct 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0008 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1705.85 0.06 +0.00 9.08
Spot Silver 34.02 0.06 +0.18 22.86
Spot Platinum 1663.74 4.24 +0.26 19.44
Spot Palladium 703.47 1.00 +0.14 7.81
COMEX GOLD APR2 1707.00 3.10 +0.18 8.95 2405
COMEX SILVER MAY2 34.11 0.41 +1.22 22.17 419
Euro/Dollar 1.3222
Dollar/Yen 81.54
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
