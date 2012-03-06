* Gold breaks through support at 200-day moving average
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 6 Gold fell 2
percent in heavy volume on Tuesday, breaching
technical support as investors worried more about a possible
Greek default, but some analysts said the metal looked oversold
and was poised for a rebound.
Silver fell 3.5 percent, and platinum and palladium posted
their largest daily declines this year, as investors grew more
cautious about the global economic outlook a day after China cut
its growth forecast and data showed the European Union was not
likely to avoid a recession.
Bullion broke below its 200-day moving average for the first
time since mid-January, tracking U.S. equities' slide on worries
Greece could miss a deadline to complete a bond swap that is
part of a bailout and restructuring deal to avert a default.
Gold investors were already cautious after the precious
metal tumbled 5 percent last Wednesday on dimmer near-term
prospects for another round of quantitative easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve. Gold rebounded to near $1,660 an ounce but
investors remained uneasy.
"People who are long gold are getting out. They don't like
what's going on with Greece and the stock market is decisively
lower. It's a matter of raising money," said Jonathan Jossen,
COMEX gold options floor trader.
"But the bullish option flow usually tells me we could be
near a bottom," Jossen said.
Spot gold was down 2.1 percent at $1,670.41 an ounce
by 2:52 PM EST (1952 GMT) , having hit a six-week low
of $1,663.95.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery settled down
$31.80 at $1,672.10.
Trading volume was heavy, with more than 20,000 lots of the
April contract changing hands within the first 10 minutes when
the U.S. stock market opened. Wall Street dropped 1.5 percent,
the most in nearly three months.
Turnover was 25 percent above its 30-day average,
preliminary Reuters data showed, the highest since last
Wednesday when gold fell 5 percent.
"Everyone is trying to get out of the door at the same
time," said Afshin Nabavi, head of trading at MKS Finance.
Gold's losses accelerated after the metal broke its 200-day
moving average (DMA) at $1,676 an ounce. The metal had largely
held its 200 DMA during its bull run since early 2009.
"A break and close under the 200 DMA would invite the trend
followers to reverse longs and sell short," said Carlos
Perez-Santalla, trader at PVM Futures.
Silver also sold off in gold's wake, down 3.5 percent
at $32.78 an ounce.
Gold has recently failed to benefit from the safe-haven
flows that helped push it to record highs last year as investors
sought the safety of the U.S. dollar.
FED VIEW IN FOCUS
Also weighing on physical gold sentiment was data showing
gold imports into China from Hong Kong dipped 15 percent in
January from the previous month, reflecting slower sales after a
recent surge.
Gold's latest losses follow a decline of nearly 4 percent
last week. Investors were disappointed when U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke failed to signal another imminent round of
government bond purchases, or quantitative easing.
Gold remained up 7 percent for the year, due largely to a
boost in January when the Fed said it would keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014.
Gold investors will closely watch a policy statement from
the Fed Open Market Committee next Tuesday.
Platinum group metals were the biggest decliners, under
pressure from the stronger dollar as well as on concerns about
global growth, which has a greater effect on industrial platinum
and palladium than on gold.
Spot platinum was down 2.9 percent at $1,611.49 an
ounce, off a low of $1,598.70, while spot palladium was
down 5 percent at $667.22 an ounce.
2:52 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1672.10 -31.80 -1.9 1663.40 1709.80 217,118
US Silver MAY 32.783 -0.912 -2.7 32.490 34.205 61,894
US Plat APR 1611.90 -50.70 -3.0 1606.00 1671.90 11,562
US Pall JUN 671.60 -35.35 -5.0 670.00 710.00 6,843
Gold 1670.41 -35.38 -2.1 1663.95 1708.60
Silver 32.780 -1.180 -3.5 32.460 34.150
Platinum 1611.49 -48.01 -2.9 1608.25 1667.50
Palladium 667.22 -35.25 -5.0 671.00 706.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 248,857 198,458 195,301 20.34 1.03
US Silver 66,059 64,571 74,288 36.7 1.54
US Platinum 12,386 7,774 7,961 23.38 -0.62
US Palladium 6,931 5,536 4,691
