SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold regained some ground on Wednesday, after falling 2 percent in the previous session as worries about a possible Greek default resurfaced, but dealers expected bargain hunters and jewellers to snap up the metal at current levels. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold hardly changed at $1,673.86 an ounce by 0025 GMT after hitting a high at $1,675.50. It had dropped as low as $1,663.95 on Tuesday, its weakest since Jan. 25. * U.S. gold for April delivery rose $2.50 to $1,674.60 an ounce. * Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone. * Hong Kong shipped 32,948 kg of gold to mainland China in January, down 15 percent from the previous month, the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department said on its website, reflecting slower sales during the Lunar New Year holiday. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth target. * Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent in early trade on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring. * Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about supply disruptions. DATA/EVENTS 0030 Australia GDP yy Final Oct 2011 1130 India M3 Money Supply 1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jan 2012 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb 1330 U.S. Productivity Q4 1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4 2000 U.S. Consumer credit Jan PRICES Precious metals prices 0025 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1673.86 -0.08 -0.00 7.04 Spot Silver 32.85 -0.06 -0.18 18.63 Spot Platinum 1606.24 -2.75 -0.17 15.31 Spot Palladium 664.22 0.50 +0.08 1.80 COMEX GOLD APR2 1674.60 2.50 +0.15 6.88 2062 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.90 0.12 +0.36 17.86 296 Euro/Dollar 1.3120 Dollar/Yen 80.61 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months