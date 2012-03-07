SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold regained some
ground on Wednesday, after falling 2 percent in the previous
session as worries about a possible Greek default resurfaced,
but dealers expected bargain hunters and jewellers to snap up
the metal at current levels.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hardly changed at $1,673.86 an ounce by
0025 GMT after hitting a high at $1,675.50. It had dropped as
low as $1,663.95 on Tuesday, its weakest since Jan. 25.
* U.S. gold for April delivery rose $2.50 to
$1,674.60 an ounce.
* Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as
it sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous
debt, while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly
default would cause more than a trillion euros of damage to the
euro zone.
* Hong Kong shipped 32,948 kg of gold to mainland China in
January, down 15 percent from the previous month, the Hong Kong
Census and Statistics Department said on its website, reflecting
slower sales during the Lunar New Year holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed
heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while
the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit
a market already fretting over China's slower growth target.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.1 percent in early
trade on Wednesday on fresh concerns over slowing global growth
after Brazil reported weak growth for 2011 and fears that Greece
may not meet its deadline for debt restructuring.
* Oil prices retreated on Tuesday as data showing a
shrinking euro zone economy fueled fears of curbed demand for
petroleum, while news that major powers accepted Iran's offer
for more talks on its nuclear program eased concerns about
supply disruptions.
DATA/EVENTS
0030 Australia GDP yy Final Oct 2011
1130 India M3 Money Supply
1200 Brazil Industrial output yy Jan 2012
1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb
1330 U.S. Productivity Q4
1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4
2000 U.S. Consumer credit Jan
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1673.86 -0.08 -0.00 7.04
Spot Silver 32.85 -0.06 -0.18 18.63
Spot Platinum 1606.24 -2.75 -0.17 15.31
Spot Palladium 664.22 0.50 +0.08 1.80
COMEX GOLD APR2 1674.60 2.50 +0.15 6.88 2062
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.90 0.12 +0.36 17.86 296
Euro/Dollar 1.3120
Dollar/Yen 80.61
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)