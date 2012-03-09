SINGAPORE, March 9 Gold was hovering
around $1,700 an ounce on Friday, after gaining nearly 1 percent
in the previous session as a strong take-up of Greece's bond
swap offer calmed fears of an imminent default and lifted
sentiment across financial markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,699.66 an ounce
by 0035 GMT, on course for a 0.7-percent fall this week, its
second weekly decline in a row.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,700.50.
* Greece secured an overwhelming acceptance of a bond swap
offer to private creditors and beat its own most optimistic
forecasts, a senior official said on Thursday after the deadline
expired on a deal needed to avoid a chaotic debt default.
* Expectation of improved U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due
later on Friday, may add to the risk appetite and lift equities
and commodities.
* A set of data from China, including inflation and
industrial output, is also due on Friday. The data is set to
show factory output, fixed asset investment and inflation
cooling to leave a pro-growth policy bias intact.
* The European Central Bank kept interest rates at a record
low of 1 percent for a third month running as expected, but
delivered a surprise warning on inflation and called on banks
and governments to build on its recent blitz of radical support
measures to foster a full crisis recovery.
* Spot platinum inched down 0.4 percent to $696.97,
heading for the biggest one-week loss in nearly three months
with a 2.2-percent fall.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the
week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with
private creditors to avoid a messy default.
* The euro and commodity currencies held on to overnight
gains in Asia on Friday after Greece moved closer to securing
fresh funds needed to avoid a messy debt default.
DATA/EVENTS
0130 China CPI yy Feb 2012
0130 China PPI yy Feb 2012
0530 China Industrial output yy Feb 2012
0530 China Retail sales yy Feb 2012
0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Feb 2012
0745 France Industrial output mm Jan 2012
0900 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Jan 2012
1330 U.S. Employment situation Feb
1330 U.S. International trade Jan
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders Weekly
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1699.66 0.32 +0.02 8.69
Spot Silver 33.80 -0.05 -0.15 22.07
Spot Platinum 1656.50 -1.74 -0.10 18.92
Spot Palladium 696.97 -2.53 -0.36 6.82
COMEX GOLD APR2 1700.50 1.80 +0.11 8.53 1074
COMEX SILVER MAY2 33.85 0.01 +0.04 21.24 187
Euro/Dollar 1.3262
Dollar/Yen 81.57
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)