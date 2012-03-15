SINGAPORE, March 15 Gold regained some strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and worries that monetary easing in the world's largest economy was over for now made the metal vulnerable to more selling. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold added 56 cents to $1,642.66 an ounce by 0044 GMT after falling about 2 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. April gold was steady at $1,643.20 an ounce. * The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields. * Developed economies will pick up steam this year thanks to an array of ultra-loose monetary policies from major central banks and amid new signs of progress in the euro zone's debt crisis, Reuters polls found. * Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering. He also dampened hopes for any near-term easing measures in the country's property sector. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook underpinned the dollar, reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts. * U.S. crude futures edged up on Thursday, paring the previous session's 1.2-percent decline, but a strong dollar and bulging crude inventories in the world's top oil consumer kept a lid on gains. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0630 India Repo Rate 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly PRICES Precious metals prices 0044 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1642.66 0.56 +0.03 5.04 Spot Silver 32.12 0.02 +0.06 16.00 Spot Platinum 1663.99 -6.69 -0.40 19.45 Spot Palladium 694.97 -0.24 -0.03 6.51 COMEX GOLD APR2 1643.20 0.30 +0.02 4.88 2542 COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.14 -0.05 -0.14 15.12 1250 Euro/Dollar 1.3019 Dollar/Yen 83.98 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)