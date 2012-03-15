* Spot gold faces support at $1,635-technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. Jobless claims Weekly; 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 15 Gold regained some
strength on Thursday after a drop in the previous session
attracted bargain hunters, but a strong dollar and fading
expectations of more monetary easing in the United States made
the metal vulnerable to more selling.
Some jewellers in Hong Kong returned to the physical
market, but bullion holders in other parts of Asia shifted their
money into equities after strong U.S. economic data and
accommodative monetary policies by global central banks sent
investors back into risk assets.
Spot gold hit an intraday high at $1,648.41
an ounce
and stood at $1,643.59 by 0703 GMT, up $1.49. Gold extended
losses and fell more than 2 percent on Wednesday after the
Federal Reserve offered no clues on further easing.
"Sentiment is of course very bad. After slipping below
$1,650, prices may go down further to $1,600," said Ronald
Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding
that a rebound will be capped at between $1,675 and $1,680.
"Safe-haven (appeal) is forgotten for the time being. The
demand is sluggish because of the strong dollar. Speculators
dumped their gold," he said.
Gold has fallen around 8 percent since late February as
funds appeared to have closed out of their bullish bets on
worries the Fed has no intention to buy any more major assets to
keep interest rates and borrowing costs low.
Bullion rose to a record of around $1,920 last September on
fears the euro debt crisis could stall global growth.
U.S. April gold rose $1.30 an ounce to $1,644.20 an
ounce.
The dollar rallied to an 11-month high against the yen and a
one-month peak against the euro on Thursday on growing optimism
about a U.S. economic recovery and subsequent rises in U.S. bond
yields.
In theory, a firmer dollar hurts dollar-based commodities
such as gold, as well as industrial metals such as copper, which
is weighed by concerns about slowing demand from China, the
world's largest consumer.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China must
embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its
economy from faltering and to spread wealth more
evenly.
But a Reuters polls found developed economies will pick up
steam this year thanks to an array of ultra-loose monetary
policies from major central banks and amid new signs of progress
in the euro zone's debt crisis.
In the physical market, a lack of buying from jewellers
despite a recent drop in prices rattled the nerves of some
Singapore dealers.
"I guess the dynamics have changed. Customers will only take
gold if there's a need to. Otherwise, there's no commitment,"
said a dealer in Singapore.
In the equity market, the Nikkei rose for a third straight
session on Thursday, boosted by major exporters that surged on
the back of a weaker yen as market players grew more optimistic
about the U.S. economic recovery.
Precious metals prices 0703 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1643.59 1.49 +0.09 5.10
Spot Silver 32.07 -0.03 -0.09 15.82
Spot Platinum 1664.00 -6.68 -0.40 19.45
Spot Palladium 688.75 -6.46 -0.93 5.56
COMEX GOLD APR2 1644.20 1.30 +0.08 4.94 29169
COMEX SILVER MAY2 32.10 -0.08 -0.25 14.99 5369
Euro/Dollar 1.3039
Dollar/Yen 83.90
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
