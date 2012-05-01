SINGAPORE, May 1 Spot gold hit a two-week high
on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, as the
dollar remained under pressure from U.S. data that suggests
slower momentum in economic recovery.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to $1,667.45 in early Asian hours,
its highest since April 13, before easing to $1,665.70 an ounce
by 0038 GMT.
* U.S. gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,666.60.
* The U.S. economy appeared to downshift as it entered the
second quarter, with consumers increasing their spending only
modestly last month and a gauge of business activity in the
Midwest falling sharply in April.
* The dollar index hovered near a two-month low hit
in the previous session.
* Spain sank into recession in the first quarter and
economists said spending cuts aimed at meeting strict EU deficit
limits, together with a reeling bank sector, would delay any
return to growth until late this year or beyond.
* Spanish government bond yields fell on Monday after data
showed the country's economy contracted less sharply than
forecast, but they were expected to pick up again before debt
sales on Thursday, the first for Madrid since last week's
ratings downgrade.
* Investors are keeping an watchful on the weekend elections
in France and Greece, as well as a European Central Bank meeting
on Thursday.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.47 percent from
the previous session to 1,278.32 tonnes by April 30, the lowest
since mid-February.
* A number of markets in Asia, including China, Hong Kong,
India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand,
Taiwan and Vietnam, are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since
November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy
may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in
the euro zone.
* The yen held at two-month highs against the dollar on
Tuesday, having rallied across the board overnight as investors
snapped up the safe-haven currency after disappointing economic
news from Canada to Spain tempered risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS
0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Apr
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0038 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1665.70 1.62 +0.10 6.52
Spot Silver 31.06 0.06 +0.19 12.17
Spot Platinum 1565.74 3.99 +0.26 12.40
Spot Palladium 680.97 2.87 +0.42 4.36
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1666.60 2.40 +0.14 6.37 3012
COMEX SILVER MAY2 31.05 0.09 +0.28 11.21 8
Euro/Dollar 1.3239
Dollar/Yen 79.89
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ed Davies)