* Dollar index languishes around two-month low
* China PMI data underpins industrial metals
* Coming up: U.S. ISM manufacturing index, April; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 1 Gold inched up to a two-week
high on Tuesday, supported by weakness in the dollar after
latest data indicated the U.S. economic recovery might be losing
steam.
Though the disappointing data may fuel expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve might launch more quantitative easing, the
top two Fed officials both said they saw no need for further
easing but also said they do not believe the Fed should quickly
move to raise rates.
Bullion ended April in the red for the third consecutive
month after data showed improvement in the U.S. economy and the
Fed's stance became less dovish. More monetary easing raises
inflation pressure and burnishes gold's appeal as a hedge
against rising prices.
"The market has been let down a few times by the Fed, but
gold should benefit as the Fed is likely to hold off tightening
until 2014 and Japan has eased again," said a Tokyo-based
trader.
Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,667.45 earlier,
its highest since April 13, before giving up the gains to trade
flat at $1,664.11 an ounce by 0559 GMT.
U.S. gold was little changed at $1,665.20.
The dollar index languished near a two-month low hit
in the previous session, giving some support to dollar-priced
commodities.
Trading was slow as a number of markets, including China,
Hong Kong, India and Singapore, were closed for the Labour Day
holiday.
Investors are keeping a watchful eye on weekend elections in
France and Greece and a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday, after data showed that Spain sank into recession in
the first quarter.
China's official purchasing managers' index rose to a
13-month high of 53.3 in April from 53.1 in March, indicating a
further expansion in the vast factory sector.
The data was supportive of precious metals with industrial
applications - silver, platinum and palladium.
Spot palladium rose 0.8 percent to $683.50 an ounce,
its highest since March 22, and pared some gains to $680.97.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.47 percent from
the previous session to 1,278.32 tonnes by April 30, the lowest
since mid-February.
Total holdings in gold ETFs fell 1 percent from a peak hit
in mid-March to 70.129 million ounces by April 27 -- the lowest
in nearly three months, showing stagnating investor interest in
bullion.
"We would expect the most likely trigger for more private
sector involvement in the gold market would be from a
deterioration in the US labour market alongside a weakening in
the US dollar," said Deutsche Bank in a research note.
Precious metals prices 0559 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1664.11 0.03 +0.00 6.41
Spot Silver 30.99 -0.01 -0.03 11.92
Spot Platinum 1560.49 -1.26 -0.08 12.02
Spot Palladium 680.97 2.87 +0.42 4.36
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1665.20 1.00 +0.06 6.28 7944
COMEX SILVER MAY2 30.98 0.02 +0.05 10.96 46
Euro/Dollar 1.3245
Dollar/Yen 79.76
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Sugita Katyal)