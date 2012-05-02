SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold held above $1,660 an ounce on Wednesday, off a two-week high hit in the previous session after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and dampened hopes on more monetary easing. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,661.79 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday. * U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,662.70. * After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the economy had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter. * Investors will closely watch the European Central Bank rate decision on Thursday, U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday and weekend elections in France and Greece. * SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.33 percent on the day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1. * U.S. auto sales rose 2.3 percent in April, helped by strong gains at Toyota Motor Corp and Chrysler Group LLC, as American shoppers looked to replace their ageing cars and trucks and the broader U.S. economy showed signs of strength. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery. * The dollar held gains on the yen Wednesday having bounced from 2-1/2-month lows after upbeat U.S. manufacturing data soothed fears the economy was slowing, while Asia waited for the latest update on Chinese industry. DATA/EVENTS 0230 China HSBC Mfg PMI Final Apr 0500 India HSBC Markit Mfg PMI Apr 0743 Italy Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Apr 0753 Germany Markit/BME Mfg PMI Apr 0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa Apr 0758 EZ Markit Mfg PMI Apr 1400 U.S. Durable goods Mar India M3 Money Supply Russia HSBC Mfg PMI Apr PRICES Precious metals prices 0030 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1661.79 0.26 +0.02 6.27 Spot Silver 31.00 0.06 +0.19 11.95 Spot Platinum 1565.75 -0.55 -0.04 12.40 Spot Palladium 677.22 1.17 +0.17 3.79 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1662.70 0.30 +0.02 6.12 1059 COMEX SILVER JUL2 31.04 0.11 +0.34 11.18 424 Euro/Dollar 1.3231 Dollar/Yen 80.24 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editin by Eric Meijer)