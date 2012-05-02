* ISM data shows improvement in US manufacturing, eases
concern on economy
* Spot gold may drop to $1,644.50 - technicals
* Coming up: U.S. durable goods, March; 1400 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold edged down on Wednesday
after hitting a two-week high in the previous session as upbeat
U.S. manufacturing data soothed worries about the economy and
dampened hopes of further monetary easing.
Spot gold edged down 0.4 percent to $1,654.89 an
ounce by 0614 GMT, after rising to $1,671.20 in on Tuesday.
U.S. gold also lost 0.4 percent to $1,656.
After a recent run of weak data, the Institute for Supply
Management said that U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the
fastest pace in 10 months, easing concerns the world's largest
economy had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.
Stronger economic growth will lessen the need for the U.S.
Federal Reserve to further ease monetary policy, and dent
investor appetite in bullion which benefits from low real
interest rates.
Investors are shifting their focus to the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data due Friday, and closely watching the European
Central Bank rate decision Thursday as well as weekend elections
in France and Greece.
"Gold will probably be sitting in limbo for a few more
days," said Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in
Singapore, "It is rather inversely sensitive to positive
numbers, as evidenced by the ISM number overnight."
He added that the weaker Australian dollar as a result of a
surprise rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday
triggered some selling by producers, as gold in Aussie dollar
terms rose to a three-week high.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell for a second
straight day to a three-month low of 1,274.09 tonnes by May 1.
"Investors are standing on the sidelines of the market,
waiting for the uncertainty around the U.S. economy, the euro
zone and QE3 (third round of quantitative easing by the Fed) to
clear up," said a Hong Kong-based dealer.
Holdings in the iShares Silver Trust, the world's biggest
silver ETF, were stagnant, unchanged since April 20 at 9,552.14
tonnes by May 1.
Spot silver fell 0.3 percent to $30.84 an ounce.
Precious metals prices 0614 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1654.89 -6.64 -0.40 5.82
Spot Silver 30.84 -0.10 -0.32 11.38
Spot Platinum 1560.69 -5.61 -0.36 12.04
Spot Palladium 673.70 -2.35 -0.35 3.25
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1656.00 -6.40 -0.38 5.69 10216
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.87 -0.06 -0.19 10.59 2202
Euro/Dollar 1.3213
Dollar/Yen 80.35
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)