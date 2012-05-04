* Spot gold on track for a 1.6 percent weekly drop
* Gold to slide to $1,619.99 -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. non-farm payrolls Apr; 1230 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 4 Gold fell on Friday and was on
track for its biggest weekly drop in a month, reflecting caution
among investors ahead of a key U.S. payrolls report after a slew
of weak economic data drove bullion down in the last three
sessions.
But a weaker-than-expected gain in the widely-watched U.S.
jobs data could hit the dollar by raising expectations of a
third round of quantitative easing, boosting gold.
The non-farm payrolls report is expected to show a gain of
170,000 in April, according to a Reuters poll of economists, but
investors are braced for lacklustre job growth last month
following a trail of weak U.S. indicators.
Gold eased $1.60 an ounce to $1,634.60 by 0618 GMT,
having dropped on Thursday to its lowest since April 25 at
$1,630.70 after U.S. data showed services employment declined in
April to its lowest level since December.
"Whether or not the data is going to be bad, the market is
still in a range trade. The upside is a bit limited for a little
while. Nobody wants to enter the market, said Ronald Leung,
director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
"We have to see physical buying coming back before gold can
stabilise. Otherwise, we can test $1,625 again. We don't know
when the Indians will come back."
A weak rupee, which makes dollar-priced gold more expensive
for buyers in India, has curbed sales in the world's largest
consumer of bullion. Most jewellers are also well-stocked after
lower-than-expected sales on auspicious Akshaya Tritiya, which
fell on April 24.
Spot gold prices are headed for a 1.6 percent decline this
week - biggest weekly drop since early April - with most of the
losses coming in the last three sessions.
U.S. gold hardly changed at $1,635.40 an ounce
after hitting a 1-week low on Thursday, aided by a steadier euro
as investors turned their attention to the payrolls data after
the ECB kept rates steady at 1 percent as expected.
Cash gold rallied to a record of around $1,920 last
September on fears the euro debt crisis could spiral out of
control and stall global growth.
In addition to the U.S. jobs data, the euro faces additional
event risk from elections in France and Greece on Sunday, the
results of which could stir worries about the countries'
commitment to fiscal austerity.
"Until all three regions see a definitive tilt towards more
easing, gold will likely remain confined in an uneventful
trading range for a little while longer," INTL FC Stone analyst
Edward Meir wrote in a note, referring to the U.S., Europe and
China.
"Having said that, the precious metal seems to encounter
good buying whenever it is pressured to between $1,600-$1,625
support. We will have to see if things hold up on another such
test of these levels, but we suspect they will."
In Singapore, a centre for bullion trading in Southeast
Asia, dealers noted limited physical buying interest from
Thailand and Indonesia, while India remained on the sidelines.
"I heard Indian jewellers are planning another strike.
There's not much coming or going into India lately. We've only
managed to sell a small amount of silver," a physical dealer
said.
"Well at times like this, you want to be the first person
that a customer will call. Alternatively, you can sit back and
wait," he added.
Jewellers in India called off their three-week-old strike in
early April on assurances from Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
that the government would consider scrapping a budget proposal
to levy excise duty on unbranded jewellery.
Precious metals prices 0618 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1634.60 -1.60 -0.10 4.53
Spot Silver 30.08 0.02 +0.07 8.63
Spot Platinum 1534.24 7.09 +0.46 10.14
Spot Palladium 659.47 3.67 +0.56 1.07
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1635.40 0.60 +0.04 4.38 6313
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.10 0.09 +0.30 7.83 1373
Euro/Dollar 1.3153
Dollar/Yen 80.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
