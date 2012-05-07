* Europe elections cast doubt on battle against debt crisis
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold edged lower on Monday,
pressured by a stronger dollar after elections in France and
Greece demonstrated strong anti-austerity sentiment and raised
questions on whether the euro zone will be able to battle the
debt crisis.
The euro hit a three-month low against the dollar, and the
greenback rose to a three-week high versus a basket of
currencies, making dollar-priced commodities less attractive to
buyers holding other currencies.
Socialist Francois Hollande ousted Nicholas Sarkozy in the
French presidential election and Greece's pro-bailout ruling
parties suffered big losses, sending the message that the new
governments might push back German-led austerity measures seen
crucial to solving the bloc's debt crisis.
Though sluggish U.S. jobs data on Friday to a certain extent
added to hopes for more monetary stimulus, which would benefit
gold as an inflation hedge, analysts said imminent quantitative
easing is unlikely.
"We really need to see the economy much weaker before the
central bank steps in," said Dominic Schnider, head of commodity
research at UBS Wealth Management in Singapore.
"For now the market is in risk aversion mode. With inflation
threat out, oil prices coming off and QE hurdles really high in
developed economies, gold is in a vulnerable position."
Spot gold inched down 0.2 percent to $1,638.66 an
ounce by 0603 GMT, off the low of $1,626.50 hit on Friday.
U.S. gold lost 0.4 percent to $1,639.30.
Activities in Asia's physical gold market slowed down, with
buyers moving back to the sidelines after picking bargains when
prices dropped below $1,630 last week, dealers said.
"We see a little physical buying today, but the uncertainty
in the euro zone after the leadership changes in France and
Greece keeps buyers cautious," a Hong Kong-based dealer said.
Speculators raised long bets in gold to the highest level
since early April in the week of May 1, but reduced their silver
net long positions to the lowest level since early January, the
data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.
Precious metals prices 0603 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1638.66 -3.39 -0.21 4.79
Spot Silver 30.12 -0.22 -0.73 8.78
Spot Platinum 1515.94 -4.41 -0.29 8.83
Spot Palladium 646.70 0.50 +0.08 -0.89
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1639.30 -5.90 -0.36 4.63 14096
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.13 -0.30 -0.99 7.93 2900
Euro/Dollar 1.2987
Dollar/Yen 79.78
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
