SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold held steady on Tuesday as
a backlash by voters in Greece and France against austerity
measures continued to weigh on the euro, while upbeat prospects
for demand in India and China, the world's top two gold
consumer, lent some support to prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.49 an ounce
by 0100 GMT.
* U.S. gold traded nearly flat at $1,638.10.
* Hong Kong shipped 62,907 kilograms of gold to mainland
China in March, up nearly 59 percent on the month, said the Hong
Kong Census and Statistics Department.
* Gold imports by India, the world's biggest buyer of
bullion, could rise on pent-up demand from jewellers after the
federal government decided to scrap an excise duty on jewellery
it imposed in March, the head of a trade body said on Monday.
* The euro edged lower, extending losses from the previous
session after elections in France and Greece cast doubts on the
political will and commitment to austerity measures seen crucial
to tackling the euro zone debt crisis.
* The dollar, U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds have become
the safe haven of choice among investors during the political
upheaval in Europe.
* German industrial orders shot up in March with foreign
demand coming almost exclusively from non-euro zone nations,
highlighting Germany's resilience to the debt crisis but also
its increased reliance on markets outside the bloc.
MARKET NEWS
* Investors brushed off Europe's election results, as the
S&P 500 rebounded from early losses to end nearly unchanged on
Monday.
* U.S. crude futures were barely changed in early trade on
Tuesday, with oil investors awaiting U.S. crude inventory data.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 Germany Industrial output mm Mar
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1255 U.S. Retail sales Weekly
1400 U.S. IBD/TIPP consumer confidence index May
1400 U.S. ISM semi-annual economic forecasts
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0100 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1637.49 -0.61 -0.04 4.71
Spot Silver 30.06 0.05 +0.17 8.56
Spot Platinum 1518.25 -3.55 -0.23 8.99
Spot Palladium 644.70 2.82 +0.44 -1.20
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1638.10 -1.00 -0.06 4.55 2472
COMEX SILVER JUL2 30.08 -0.04 -0.14 7.76 327
Euro/Dollar 1.3038
Dollar/Yen 80.00
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)