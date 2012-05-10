SINGAPORE, May 10
Gold struggled to make headway on Thursday after three straight
sessions of losses, with investors still worried about political
deadlock in Greece and problems in Spain's banking sector.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,590.49 an ounce by 0035 GMT,
after dipping to a four-month low of $1,579.30 in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold edged down 0.2 percent to $1,590.70.
* Euro-zone governments kept Greece afloat on Wednesday by
agreeing a payment of 5.2 billion euros ($6.72 billion) from the
region's bailout fund, despite opposition from some member states
following the Greek election results.
* Deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put it at risk of
insolvency and a euro exit. Socialist leader Evangelos Venizelos will
make a last-ditch attempt to form a government on Thursday and avoid
a new election after voters rejected a bailout deal. Both
conservatives and leftists failed in earlier attempts to break the
deadlock.
* Worries over the health of Spanish banks added to investors'
worries about the euro zone. The government took over Bankia, Spain's
fourth-biggest lender, aiming to dispel concerns over its ability to
clean up a financial sector severely hit by a property market crash
four years ago.
* Investors fled risk assets, pushing up prices of U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds, while a sell-off in Spanish bonds pushed
yields above 6 percent.
* Preliminary trade data from China, due later in the day, is
expected to show it imported less oil and copper in April, which
could put pressure on commodities prices.
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange will launch a silver futures
contract <0#SAG:> on Thursday.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click,
or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as
investors kept their focus on the turmoil in Europe, but news that
Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses
late in the session.
* The euro held steady on Thursday after falling to its lowest
level since late January in the previous session on concerns that
political turmoil in Greece threatens its rescue deal and fears rise
about risks posed by problems with Spanish banks.
DATA/EVENTS
0645 France Industrial output mm Mar
0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Mar
1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. International trade Mar
China Exports yy Apr
China Imports yy Apr
China Trade balance Apr
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1590.49 0.04 +0.00 1.71
Spot Silver 29.24 0.02 +0.07 5.60
Spot Platinum 1494.49 2.71 +0.18 7.29
Spot Palladium 613.97 5.17 +0.85 -5.90
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1590.70 -3.50 -0.22 1.53 1894
COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.24 -0.01 -0.02 4.73 552
Euro/Dollar 1.2936
Dollar/Yen 79.69
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Watson)