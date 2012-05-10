* Euro zone governments agree on 5.2 bln euros bailout payment * Spot silver oversold, RSI at seven-month low below 29 * Shanghai silver futures debut with lower prices, high volume * Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, weekly; 1230 GMT (Adds details, comments; Updates prices) By Rujun Shen SINGAPORE, May 10 Gold edged up on Thursday, snapping three straight days of losses, as fears about Greece's insolvency eased after euro zone nations agreed on bailout payment to Athens, but the political crisis and Spain's banking trouble keep sentiment brittle. Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets in the past few days, as the political turmoil in Greece threatens insolvency and an exit from the euro zone just months after Athens secured the latest round of bailout deal with international lenders. To the relief of investors, euro zone governments managed to reach an agreement to pay Athens 5.2 billion euros out of the region's bailout fund to keep Greece afloat. Spot gold inched up 0.2 percent to $1,593.41 an ounce, off a four-month low of $1,579.30 hit in the previous session. U.S. gold was little changed at $1,593.60. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on spot gold hovered above 30, a threshold below which the underlying asset is seen to be oversold. "There are not many good reasons to sell gold or other precious metals," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading, Japan, at Standard Bank. "It is risk-off selling in everything but dollar and yen." The euro inched up, pulling away from a 3-1/2-month low hit in the previous session, as German bond yields edged higher, while investors focus on Spanish yields after Madrid took over the country's fourth biggest bank Bankia in an effort to clean up its banking sector. The physical gold market has seen some buying interest but purchases from the main players such as India was subdued, even after prices fell more than 3 percent in the past two days. "The physical market is relatively quiet even as prices are lower, some of which may have to do with foreign exchange -- the rupee is relatively soft," said a Singapore-based trader. "Some key parts of the physical market are only at a fraction of what they were last year." SHANGHAI SILVER FUTURES DEBUT The Shanghai Futures Exchange launched silver futures trading earlier in the day, which attracted massive interest from investors, although price performance was short of expectations. The most-active contract for September delivery lost 0.7 percent from the basis price set by the exchange to 6,122 yuan per kilogram ($30.18 an ounce). The spot deferred silver contract on the Shanghai Gold Exchange stood at 6,172 yuan. "A lot of people had expected a high premium at the opening, eyeing arbitrage opportunities against spot prices, but the overall market sentiment is still weak and that's why prices are easing," said Chen Jiajie, an analyst at Orient Futures based in Shanghai. Spot silver edged up 0.2 percent to $29.28 an ounce, off a four-month low of $28.60 hit in the previous session. The RSI reading fell below 29 earlier in the day, its lowest in more than seven months. The total trading volume on the eight contracts <0#SAG:> exceeded 300,000 lots -- the second most-active contract on the exchange after copper. The exchange double-counts the trading volumes. Investor interest in the product may last if the market can sustain liquidity, but the short trading hours may limit price volatility and affect appetite in trading, Chen added. Precious metals prices 0644 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1593.41 2.96 +0.19 1.89 Spot Silver 29.28 0.06 +0.21 5.74 Spot Platinum 1502.44 10.66 +0.71 7.86 Spot Palladium 613.70 4.90 +0.80 -5.95 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1593.70 -0.50 -0.03 1.72 16485 COMEX SILVER JUL2 29.28 0.04 +0.13 4.89 4057 Euro/Dollar 1.2958 Dollar/Yen 79.70 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Ramya Venugopal)