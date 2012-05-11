SINGAPORE, May 11 Gold slipped in thin trade on
Friday, heading for its worst weekly fall since March, as
investors failed to shake off worries about Europe's festering
debt crisis which threatens to hurt global economic growth.
Gold, though traditionally seen as a safe haven, fell victim
to a wave of sell-offs across risk assets in the past few days,
which forced investors and speculators to sell bullion to cover
losses in other markets.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased $1.42 to $1,592.31 an ounce by 0020
GMT, having risen slightly on Thursday as higher U.S. equities
spurred bargain hunting.
* U.S. gold for June delivery fell $2.80 an ounce to
$1,592.70 an ounce.
* Fading hopes for more U.S. monetary easing after a strong
run of U.S. economic data also prompted investors to unwind
bullish bets in gold. Thursday's data showed U.S. jobless claims
edged down last week, offering a glimmer of hope after April's
weak employment growth.
* European Union paymaster Germany warned Greece on Thursday
that European partners could only go on aiding debt-ridden
Athens if it sticks to an international bailout programme
rejected by voters in a general election.
* Shanghai silver futures were greeted with strong
investment demand when trade opened on Thursday as eager
investors poured in to take advantage of new trading
opportunities, even though price performance fell short of
expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The Nikkei share average steadied in early trade on Friday
ahead of China's industrial output and inflation data, which
will give further clues to the health of the world's second
largest economy, Japan's largest export market.
* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening
as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its
chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market
losses" that it said could "easily get worse."
* The euro gained against the dollar on Thursday, snapping
eight straight sessions of declines and bouncing from its recent
3-1/2-month low as stress in Spanish debt markets eased and
Greece secured funds to repay its bondholders.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0130 China CPI yy Apr
0130 China PPI yy Apr
0530 China Industrial output yy Apr
0530 China Retail sales yy Apr
0530 China Urban investment (ytd)yy Apr
0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report Nov
1230 U.S. PPI April
1355 U.S TR/Univ of Mich consumer sentiment May
1930 - U.S. CFTC data Weekly
Precious metals prices 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1592.31 -1.42 -0.09 1.82
Spot Silver 28.95 -0.03 -0.10 4.55
Spot Platinum 1479.68 -0.85 -0.06 6.22
Spot Palladium 610.78 0.43 +0.07 -6.39
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1592.70 -2.80 -0.18 1.65 1949
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.95 -0.23 -0.78 3.71 594
Euro/Dollar 1.2933
Dollar/Yen 79.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Robeert Birsel)