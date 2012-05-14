SINGAPORE, May 14 Gold edged up on Monday after
an early rebound in Japanese stocks ignited bargain hunting, but
gains were capped by fears about a worsening debt crisis in
Europe after inconclusive election results in Greece raised the
risk the country could exit the euro zone and the European
Union.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $4.30 an ounce to $1,582.60 by 0026 GMT,
having hit a low around $ 1,573 o n Friday, its weakest since
early January, on fears that the debt crisis in Europe will hurt
global economic growth.
* U.S. gold for June slipped $1 an ounce to
$1,583.00.
* Greece's president will continue talks with the country's
political leaders on Monday evening to try to form a government,
a senior presidency official said.
* China may need a back-up plan to prevent economic growth
being cut short by a surprise dip in demand at home and abroad
and suggestions monetary policy easing since the final quarter
of last year is insufficient to deal with the downturn.
MARKET NEWS
* Japan's Nikkei share average opened slightly firmer on
Monday as uncertainty about Greece's future in the euro was
offset by a boost to the market from China's decision to cut
bank reserve ratios.
* However, shares outside Japan fell as investors saw more
reasons to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new
government failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition
to austerity steps, and China took further steps to support its
fragile growth.
* The euro slid to a 3-1/2-month low in volatile trade on
Friday as political uncertainty in Greece and hefty losses
disclosed by U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase spurred risk aversion.
* U.S. crude prices dropped below $96 a barrel on Monday,
pressured by China's slowing economy, the increasing likelihood
of a Greek exit from the euro zone, and Saudi's call for higher
oil stock levels.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 EZ Industrial production yy Mar
-- China FDI (ytd) May
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1582.60 4.30 +0.27 1.20
Spot Silver 28.88 0.03 +0.10 4.30
Spot Platinum 1470.49 10.49 +0.72 5.56
Spot Palladium 604.22 7.12 +1.19 -7.40
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1583.00 -1.00 -0.06 1.03 3963
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.86 -0.03 -0.10 3.39 434
Euro/Dollar 1.2898
Dollar/Yen 80.04
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)