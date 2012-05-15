* Gold to fall to $1,544 -technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 15 Gold dropped to its lowest
since late December as the euro sank against the U.S. dollar on
worries that a worsening debt crisis in Greece could spill over
into its neighbours and threaten the existence of the single
currency.
But lower bullion prices triggered a flurry of activity in
the physical market, with purchases from jewellers in top
consumer India and also Southeast Asia keeping premiums for gold
bars steady at $1.20 to London prices in Singapore.
Although euro zone finance ministers have dismissed talk of
Greece leaving the euro zone as "propaganda and nonsense", they
urged the debt-ridden country to respect the terms of the
bailout programme agreed with the EU and the International
Monetary Fund.
Gold was down $3.80 an ounce at $1,552.85 by 0620 GMT
after hitting a low of $1,547.99. Early bargain hunting,
however, had sent prices to a high of $1,559.33 an ounce.
"Jewellers have been buying a lot. At the moment supply is a
bit tight for immediate delivery, although it's not that the
market is short of physical gold bars right now," said a
physical dealer in Singapore.
"Refiners can't deliver immediate gold because there's a
sudden surge in demand. We're seeing demand from India, Thailand
and Indonesia. I think the gold price could fall further because
of the global economic situation, and China is also slowing."
Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 an ounce in 2011,
when investors turned to the metal as a safe haven during the
debt crisis in Europe. But bullion is moving in tandem with
riskier assets this year, as investors turn to the safety of the
dollar and the euro hits multi-month lows.
Beijing's move to slash banks' reserves to boost lending is
seen as an affirmation the world's No. 2 economy is weakening
further. A Reuters poll showed China was likely to cut the
amount of cash lenders must hold as reserves by another 100
basis points this year.
U.S. gold for June delivery dropped $8.40 to
$1,552.60.
Overnight, the selloff in commodities deepened, with the
Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely followed
indicator for commodities, falling 1.2 percent to settle below
290 points - its lowest since October 2010.
Greece's president will ask politicians on Tuesday to stand
aside and let a government of technocrats steer the nation away
from bankruptcy, but leftists have already rejected the proposal
and look set to force a new election they reckon they can win.
The euro slipped to a four-month low against the dollar as
political impasse in Greece raised fears the country may renege
on bailout pledges and exit the currency bloc.
Equities also dropped as investors liquidated riskier
assets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan falling as much as 1.1 percent to
a four-month low.
"Sentiment is of course a bit bearish," said Ronald Leung,
director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding that
markets were waiting for Greece to form a new government or call
an election.
Silver tracked gold lower, while platinum and
palladium rebounded from lows.
Platinum and palladium prices are expected to end the year
higher, a Reuters poll conducted for Platinum Week showed, as
constraints on supply and improving demand tighten the market.
The global palladium market may swing into deficit this
year, potentially pushing prices of the autocatalyst metal to
nine-month highs, as top producer Russia sells its state
stockpile, refiner Johnson Matthey said on Monday.
Precious metals prices 0620 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1552.85 -3.80 -0.24 -0.70
Spot Silver 28.05 -0.07 -0.25 1.30
Spot Platinum 1435.00 2.86 +0.20 3.02
Spot Palladium 592.20 5.32 +0.91 -9.24
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1552.60 -8.40 -0.54 -0.91 20409
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.06 -0.30 -1.05 0.50 5407
Euro/Dollar 1.2849
Dollar/Yen 79.83
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Chris Gallagher)