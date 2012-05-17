SINGAPORE, May 17 Gold rose half a percent on
Thursday as bargain hunters resurfaced after prices tumbled to
another 4-1/2 month low in the previous season, but gains could
be limited by fears of a deepening debt crisis in Greece, even
as the euro rebounded.
Bullion has this year been moving in tandem with assets that
are perceived to be risky, shedding its status as a safe haven
in times of economic instability.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold added $7.64 an ounce to $1,545.94
an ounce by 0046 GMT after falling as low as $1,527 on
Wednesday, its weakest since Dec. 29.
* U.S. gold futures for June delivery rose $9.30 an
ounce to $1,545.90.
* The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity
to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully
recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming earlier
exclusive reports by Reuters.
* Indian gold futures hit their lowest level in six weeks,
extending losses for the third straight session on Wednesday,
attracting bargain hunting by physical traders, though the rupee
hitting a record low capped the downside.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Shares steadied in Asia on Thursday, but investors found
no reason to bet on risk amid deepening turmoil in Greece and
fears of contagion to other stressed euro zone economies. The
euro was steady around $1.2730, off a four-month low of
$1.26811 reached on Wednesday. [MKTS/GLOB[
* U.S. crude prices steadied near $92 a barrel on Thursday
as concerns over a Greek exit from the euro zone offset support
from U.S. government data showing a smaller rise in crude stocks
than an industry report earlier this week.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0430 Japan Industrial output rev Mar
0700 Spain Q1 GDP
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
1400 U.S. Leading indicators April
1400 U.S. Philadelphia Fed business activity index for
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0046 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1545.94 7.64 +0.50 -1.14
Spot Silver 27.42 0.28 +1.03 -0.98
Spot Platinum 1435.19 9.99 +0.70 3.03
Spot Palladium 594.20 7.25 +1.24 -8.93
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1545.90 9.30 +0.61 -1.33 3775
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.40 0.20 +0.73 -1.86 1184
Euro/Dollar 1.2738
Dollar/Yen 80.26
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)