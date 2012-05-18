SINGAPORE, May 18 Gold ticked up on Friday,
after posting its largest one-day gain in more than three months
in the previous session, but prices were on track to drop for a
third straight week on mounting worries over the euro zone debt
crisis.
Gold rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday, biggest
one-day rise since January, supported by a decline in regional
U.S. factory activity that fueled hopes for more monetary
stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold added $1.04 an ounce to $1,574.29 by 0036 GMT,
off a 4-1/2-month low at $1,527 struck on Wednesday.
* Gold raced to a record of around $1,920 last September on
fears the euro zone debt crisis could spiral out of control, but
this year, the metal is moving in tandem with assets that are
perceived to be risky.
* U.S. gold for June delivery hardly moved at
$1,574.30 an ounce.
* Spain's borrowing costs shot up at a bond auction on
Thursday and its troubled banks suffered a double blow, with
shares in part-nationalised Bankia diving and 16 lenders -
including the euro zone's biggest - having their credit ratings
cut.
* British Prime Minister David Cameron urged Europe's rulers
on Thursday to do more to quell the euro zone debt crisis and
raised the prospect of a Greek default to argue he must stick to
his unpopular attempt to cut spending and reduce debt at home.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell steeply on Friday after more signs
emerged of growing instability among Spanish banks and political
turmoil in Greece, with the latest sluggish economic data from
the United States adding to the list of risks for investor. The
euro was off a 4-month low.
* U.S. crude prices hovered above $92 a barrel on Friday,
supported by the planned start of a U.S. pipeline that will help
ease a Midwest oil glut.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)