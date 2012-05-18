* Investors cautious over euro zone debt worries
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, May 18 Gold reversed course and edged
down on Friday after posting its biggest daily rise in more than
three months the previous session, as the euro weakened on
mounting worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
The single currency dropped to a four-month low against the
dollar as investors fretted about the possibility of Greece's
exit from the euro zone and about Spain's banking sector after
Moody's downgraded 16 Spanish banks.
Gold eased $1.45 to $1,571.80 an ounce by 0653 GMT,
on course for a weekly fall of 0.6 percent - its third losing
week in a row.
Gold rallied more than 2 percent on Thursday, its biggest
one-day rise since January, supported by a decline in regional
U.S. factory activity that fueled hope for more monetary
stimulus.
U.S. gold for June delivery edged down 0.2 percent
to $1,572.
"We'd like the market to hold at $1,550-$1,560. If it does
that, then I think there's a fair chance we could continue
higher towards the $1,600 level, perhaps re-establishing the
range there," Nick Trevethan, senior metals strategist at ANZ in
Singapore.
"But if the headlines out of Europe continue poorly, we may
retest the lows," Trevethan said.
Bullion raced to a record of about $1,920 an ounce last
September on fear the euro zone crisis could spiral out of
control.
But this year, the precious metal is moving in tandem with
assets that are perceived to be risky while safe havens,
including the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, became more
appealing.
JEWELLERS SELL
In the physical market, higher bullion prices prompted
selling from jewellers and speculators, but premiums for gold
bars were mostly steady at $1.10 to $1.20 to London prices in
Singapore. Earlier this week, dealers noted buying interest from
Thailand, Indonesia and India.
"I'm so confused in this kind of market. We did buy scraps
from Monday to Wednesday, but now we are selling. The market has
gone up and down so much," a dealer in Singapore said.
"Thailand is selling gold, and I am not sure what India is
doing right now."
Gold demand in top consumer India is likely to moderate in
2012 as higher inflation trims disposable income at a time
prices are stubbornly high on a weak rupee, the head of the
World Gold Council in the country told Reuters.
Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.17 percent on
Thursday from Wednesday, while, that of the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust,
climbed 1.08 percent during the same period.
Precious metals prices 0653 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1571.80 -1.45 -0.09 0.51
Spot Silver 27.96 -0.07 -0.25 0.98
Spot Platinum 1447.94 2.79 +0.19 3.94
Spot Palladium 596.70 -1.30 -0.22 -8.55
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1572.00 -2.90 -0.18 0.33 23995
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.99 -0.04 -0.12 0.25 5495
Euro/Dollar 1.2657
Dollar/Yen 79.24
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
