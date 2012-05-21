SINGAPORE, May 21 Gold inched up on Monday to
extend last week's rise rise, tracking a steady euro after world
leaders pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries
about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis remain.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,595.99 an
ounce by 0035 GMT, after prices gained 0.8 percent last week.
* U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,596.
* World leaders backed keeping Greece in the single currency
bloc at a summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations, and
vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil
while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by
the euro zone debt crisis.
* The Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras said he would seek
talks with European leaders on new terms to keep Greece in the
euro zone if he was elected.
* Hedge funds and other money managers liquidated more than
$2 billion in U.S. gold in the week ended May 15, as they cut
the net long positions to 78,619 contracts -- the lowest since
December, 2008, showed data from the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission.
* Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
rebounded from a 3-1/2-month low hit last
Thursday to 69.884 million ounces on May 18. The holdings struck
an all-time high of 70.89 million ounces in March.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for
the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood
in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.
* The euro inched up on Monday, after pulling back from a
four-month low in the previous session, though concerns about
Greece and Spain are likely to keep the single currency under
pressure.
DATA/EVENTS
0915 Japan US Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks
1230 US Chicago Fed national activity index April
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0035 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1595.99 3.99 +0.25 2.06
Spot Silver 28.82 0.19 +0.66 4.08
Spot Platinum 1458.69 8.69 +0.60 4.72
Spot Palladium 604.70 6.40 +1.07 -7.33
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1596.00 4.10 +0.26 1.86 7267
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.79 0.07 +0.24 3.12 958
Euro/Dollar 1.2790
Dollar/Yen 79.17
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)