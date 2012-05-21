SINGAPORE, May 21 Gold inched up on Monday to extend last week's rise rise, tracking a steady euro after world leaders pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries about Greece and the euro zone debt crisis remain. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $1,595.99 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after prices gained 0.8 percent last week. * U.S. gold inched up 0.3 percent to $1,596. * World leaders backed keeping Greece in the single currency bloc at a summit of the G8 leading industrialised nations, and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat financial turmoil while revitalising a global economy increasingly threatened by the euro zone debt crisis. * The Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras said he would seek talks with European leaders on new terms to keep Greece in the euro zone if he was elected. * Hedge funds and other money managers liquidated more than $2 billion in U.S. gold in the week ended May 15, as they cut the net long positions to 78,619 contracts -- the lowest since December, 2008, showed data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. * Holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds rebounded from a 3-1/2-month low hit last Thursday to 69.884 million ounces on May 18. The holdings struck an all-time high of 70.89 million ounces in March. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets. * The euro inched up on Monday, after pulling back from a four-month low in the previous session, though concerns about Greece and Spain are likely to keep the single currency under pressure. DATA/EVENTS 0915 Japan US Atlanta Fed President Lockhart speaks 1230 US Chicago Fed national activity index April PRICES Precious metals prices 0035 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1595.99 3.99 +0.25 2.06 Spot Silver 28.82 0.19 +0.66 4.08 Spot Platinum 1458.69 8.69 +0.60 4.72 Spot Palladium 604.70 6.40 +1.07 -7.33 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1596.00 4.10 +0.26 1.86 7267 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.79 0.07 +0.24 3.12 958 Euro/Dollar 1.2790 Dollar/Yen 79.17 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Richard Pullin)