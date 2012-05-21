* G8 leaders pledge to keep Greece in euro zone
* Short-covering helps gold rebound from 2012 low
* Spot gold may retrace to $1,567.76/oz -technicals
* Coming Up: US Chicago Fed National Activity Index, April;
1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 21 Gold inched up towards $1,600
an ounce on Monday, tracking a steady euro after world leaders
pledged to combat financial turmoil, although worries about
Greece and the euro zone debt crisis continued to feed caution
in the financial markets.
A pledge by the world's leaders to keep Greece in the euro
zone offered some relief to the euro, which rose to its
highest level in nearly a week against the dollar, while the
greenback slipped against a basket of currencies, lending
support to dollar-priced commodities.
But investors remained skittish as the summit for G8 leaders
offered no specific prescription for debt-crippled Greece which
is headed for fresh elections next month.
"We suspect that any early gains will eventually be rolled
back, as the markets refocus their attention on the more
pressing problems at hand, and ones that cannot be easily
papered over by well-intentioned communiques," said Ed Meir, an
analyst at INTL FCStone, in a research note.
Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to 1-1/2-week high
of$1,598.79 an ounce earlier in the day, before paring some
losses to $1,596.66 an ounce by 0655 GMT. Gold gained 0.8
percent last week.
Cash gold rebounded swiftly in the past two sessions from a
2012 low below $1,530 an ounce and tested $1,600, which has
proved to be a key resistance level.
U.S. gold also inched up 0.3 percent to $1,596.60.
Prices have found support from comments by Greece's leftist
leader Alexis Tsipras that he would seek talks with European
leaders on new terms to keep Greece in the euro zone if he was
elected.
A dip in net long positions in U.S. gold in the week ended
May 15 helped gold's rebound late last week, as newly bearish
traders scrambled to cover their short positions once prices
reversed course from sharp falls earlier in the week.
Traders increased their short positions in gold by 46
percent to 34,057 contracts during that week, the highest since
September 2008. Long positions were cut to 112,676 contracts,
the lowest since January 2009, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said.
"Those people who went short have to buy back at some time
somewhere," said Yuichi Ikemizu, head of commodity trading,
Japan, Standard Bank.
Sentiment in gold-backed exchange-traded funds warmed a bit.
Holdings of key gold ETFs rebounded from a
3-1/2-month low hit last Thursday to 69.884 million ounces on
May 18. The holdings struck an all-time high of 70.89 million
ounces in March.
But Asia's physical gold market was quiet with prices
rebounding, as traders moved back to the sidelines after buying
on dips last week, dealers said.
Precious metals prices 0655 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1596.66 4.66 +0.29 2.10
Spot Silver 28.64 0.01 +0.03 3.43
Spot Platinum 1461.49 11.49 +0.79 4.92
Spot Palladium 609.20 10.90 +1.82 -6.64
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1596.60 4.70 +0.30 1.90 21900
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.61 -0.11 -0.37 2.49 5312
Euro/Dollar 1.2773
Dollar/Yen 79.29
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)