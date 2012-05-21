* Prices rise to 1-2/2 week high at $1,599, then retreat
* Hedge funds, money managers cut positions in gold
* Close above $1,605 key for continued rebound -traders
By Josephine Mason
NEW YORK, May 21 Gold prices slipped on Monday
after early buying failed to lift prices past $1,600 an ounce,
with investors still cautious about the precious metal as they
awaited clearer signals on the euro-zone debt crisis.
Last week, gold slid to its lowest level since December,
then rallied 4.5 percent late in the week. Buying resumed early
on Monday but ran out of steam, as mild technical selling set in
around the session high of $1,599 an ounce -- gold's priciest
level in a week and a half.
Spot gold was down 0.08 percent at $1,590.80 an ounce
at 3:43 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT), while U.S. gold futures for
June delivery settled at $1,588.70 per ounce, down 0.2 percent
from Friday.
A close above $1,605 an ounce would trigger significant
buying, traders said, but after last week's tumultuous trading,
most investors are content to just buy the dips for now.
The precious metal remains poised for a rebound after
touching a triple bottom last week on the technical charts, said
Ralph Preston, futures analyst at HeritageWest Futures in San
Diego, California.
Last week, gold fell to its lowest this year at $1,527 an
ounce, before staging its biggest two-day rally since October as
traders holding short positions rushed to cover.
Simmering concerns about the euro zone debt crisis have
stoked some demand for physical metal as a safe store of value
in Europe, dealers said, but bad news from the euro zone also
largely weighs on gold via its impact on the currency markets.
On Monday, gold did not track the euro, which staged its own
technical rebound against the dollar after falling to four-month
lows late last week.
But gold remains vulnerable to gains in the dollar, which
makes the metal more expensive for other currency holders.
Physical buyers in key consumer India have also been reluctant.
Any recovery in the euro was expected to be short-lived as
worries about Greece persisted even after world leaders at a
weekend meeting expressed support for Athens to stay in the
euro.
EURO ZONE TALKS
A deterioration in the crisis over the past few weeks and
increasing uncertainty whether Greece will stay in the euro zone
prompted talk that French President Francois Hollande and other
euro zone leaders will promote the idea of mutualised European
debt at an informal summit in Brussels on Wednesday.
The proposal is likely to meet with entrenched opposition
from European paymaster Germany.
Gold's performance "really all depends on whether (its) new
found rally can stand up to what I think will be weakness in the
euro over the coming days," Marex Spectron said in a note.
On Friday, data released in the United States showed hedge
funds and other money managers liquidated more than $2 billion
in U.S. gold futures over a week, before a forceful rebound in
the metal potentially tripped up some of them.
Silver was down 0.91 percent at $28.37 an ounce,
while spot platinum was up 0.61 percent at $1,458.85 an
ounce and spot palladium was up 2.03 percent at $610.47
an ounce.
Both platinum group metals posted modest losses last week as
jewellers, miners, refiners and recyclers met in London for
Platinum Week.
"London Platinum Week rammed home the need for some form of
short- to medium-term production restraint in the face of weak
PGM prices," RBS said in a note on Monday.
"None of the producers we met up with had any doubt about
the positive platinum and palladium demand picture in the years
ahead. Of more concern was what to do short term to put a bridge
across the current, mainly externally driven price woes."
