SINGAPORE, May 24 Gold hovered around $1,560 an
ounce on Thursday, and remained on shaky ground as worries about
Greece and the euro zone still dominated market sentiment after
a European Union summit yielded few practical steps to manage
the debt crisis.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged down 0.1 percent to $1,559.30 an
ounce by 0049 GMT, after dropping to $1,533.41 in the previous
session.
* U.S. gold gained 0.7 percent to $1,559.30.
* European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to
prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the
single currency, urged the country to stay the course on
austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout
programme.
* Spain announced a 9-billion-euro ($11 billion) bailout for
troubled lender Bankia on Wednesday, while also seeking ways to
help its highly indebted regions meet huge refinancing needs
that threaten to drag the country deeper into the eurozone
crisis.
* Worries about the euro zone outweighed concerns about
potential supply shortage in platinum caused by a shutdown of
the world's biggest platinum mine Rustenburg. Spot platinum
traded flat at $1,418.19 after falling to a four-month
low of $1,400.9 on Wednesday.
* Burnishing the appeal of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries,
the U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in
April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a
housing market recovery was gaining some traction.
* German government debt continued to attract nervous
investors. Berlin sold 4.56 billion euros of zero coupon bonds
carry on Wednesday, its first-ever sale of debt offering
investors no regular return.
* Markets will watch the China HSBC flash manufacturing PMI
data due at 0230 GMT, to assess the health of the world's
second-largest economy.
* Spot palladium dropped to $583.18 in the previous
session, its lowest in nearly six months, before recovering some
lost ground to $590.20.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low
against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to
further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro
zone kept investors on tenterhooks.
* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday,
rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp
rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple
helped lift the Nasdaq.
DATA/EVENTS
0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May
0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1
0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May
0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI May
0800 Germany Ifo business climate May
0800 Germany Ifo current conditions May
0800 Germany Ifo expectations May
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0049 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1559.30 -1.78 -0.11 -0.29
Spot Silver 27.77 -0.02 -0.07 0.29
Spot Platinum 1418.19 -0.06 -0.00 1.81
Spot Palladium 590.20 1.42 +0.24 -9.55
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1559.30 10.90 +0.70 -0.48 4755
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.74 0.22 +0.80 -0.63 953
Euro/Dollar 1.2568
Dollar/Yen 79.45
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Eric Meijer)