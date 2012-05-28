SINGAPORE, May 28 Gold was little changed on
Monday after rising 1 percent in the previous session, as prices
gained mild support from a steady euro after Greek polls showed
the pro-bailout government was in favour of the public opinion.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold traded nearly flat at $1,574.28 an ounce
by 0047 GMT, after falling more than 1 percent last week on
jitters over the euro zone debt crisis.
* U.S. gold edged up 0.4 percent to $1,574.2.
* Greece's conservatives have regained an opinion poll lead
that would allow the formation of a pro-bailout government
committed to keeping the country in the euro zone, a batch of
new surveys showed on Saturday.
* Meanwhile, Spain's wealthy Catalonia region asked for help
from the central government as it was running out of options for
refinancing debt this year, adding to worries about Spain's
finance.
* Speculators cut their net long position in U.S. gold
futures and options to its lowest since December 2008 in the
week ended May 22. Net long position in silver dipped to the
lowest level since November, 2008, the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission said.
* U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more
than four years in May as Americans stayed positive about the
job market, while higher-income households were optimistic on
wage increases, a survey released on Friday showed.
* This week investors will look at U.S. non-farm payrolls
and China's official purchasing managers index data, to gauge
the health of the world's top two economies during the turmoil
in Europe.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks ended their first positive week in four with a
down day on Friday as investors were reluctant to buy going into
a long weekend, with uncertainty still swirling around Europe.
* The euro bounced off two year lows in early Asia trade on
Monday after Greek conservatives topped opinion polls ahead of
another general election, triggering short-covering on the hope
that Athens may agree to austerity steps and avoid a euro zone
exit.
DATA/EVENTS
2330 Japan Household spending April
2330 Japan Unemployment rate April
2350 Japan Retail sales April
U.S. Holiday
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0047 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1574.28 0.73 +0.05 0.67
Spot Silver 28.61 0.11 +0.39 3.32
Spot Platinum 1428.45 1.95 +0.14 2.54
Spot Palladium 589.20 2.45 +0.42 -9.70
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1574.20 5.30 +0.34 0.47 2524
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.59 0.20 +0.72 2.42 871
Euro/Dollar 1.2566
Dollar/Yen 79.54
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Reporting by Rujun Shen)