SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold inched down on Tuesday, after attempts to breach the resistance at $1,580 an ounce stalled as Spain's deepening crisis rekindled worries about euro zone finances, sending the single currency to near its two-year low against the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had edged down 0.1 percent to $1,571.04 an ounce by 0037 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of $1,583.50 hit the previous session. * U.S. gold gained 0.1 percent to $1,570.90. * Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender. * The risk premium on Spanish government debt over German Bund hit a euro-era high on Monday, and looked set to keep rising as investors factored in the growing cost of shoring up the country's banking sector. * Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd is seeking membership of overseas exchanges and aims to become a major global bullion market maker, a senior executive said on Monday. * Potentially supportive of platinum group metals demand, China may soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown in the world's largest auto market. * Current platinum prices could endanger investment plans to allow platinum miner Lonmin to ramp up production at key shafts and slash unit costs, the chief executive of the world's third-largest producer of the precious metal said. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro wobbled near a two-year low against the dollar on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of shoring up the Spanish banking system pushed up Spanish debt yields, offsetting a slight easing in worries about Greece. * Oil held steady on Tuesday, after rising for three sessions straight as Middle East oil supply worries resurfaced after minimal progress in talks over Iran's nuclear programme and fears of a euro zone break-up receded. DATA/EVENTS 1230 U.S. Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index April 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Mar 1300 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Mar 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May 1430 U.S. Dallas Fed Texas Manufacturing Index May Germany CPI preliminary May PRICES Precious metals prices 0037 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1571.04 -1.74 -0.11 0.46 Spot Silver 28.35 -0.05 -0.18 2.38 Spot Platinum 1428.49 -3.56 -0.25 2.55 Spot Palladium 599.97 -1.85 -0.31 -8.05 COMEX GOLD JUN2 1570.90 2.00 +0.13 0.26 60950 COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.28 -0.11 -0.39 1.29 10691 Euro/Dollar 1.2521 Dollar/Yen 79.58 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Nick Macfie)