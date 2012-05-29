* Worries about Spain keep pressure on euro, gold
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 29 Gold edged up on Tuesday,
aided by a slightly weaker dollar, but concerns about Spain's
high borrowing costs and its struggling banking sector kept
gains in check.
Bullion has fallen more than 5 percent so far this month, on
course for its biggest monthly decline since December, as fear
of Greece's exit from the euro zone as well as Spain's crisis
sank the euro and boosted the dollar index to a 20-month high,
weighing on gold priced in the greenback.
The impact of a strong dollar more than offset gold's
safe-haven appeal, especially as the prospect of further
monetary easing by the U.S. central bank in the near term has
dimmed.
"If Spain ended up seeking an international bailout, it
would trigger more panic than Greece," said Li Ning, an analyst
at Shanghai CIFCO Futures.
"Such concern is reflected in the enormous pressure at the
$1,600 level, as the dollar index appears to retain an uptrend."
Gold has attempted to breach that resistance level a few
times over the past week or so without success, which could in
turn send prices lower, Li cautioned.
Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,577.42 an ounce by
0647 GMT, retreating from a one-week high of $1,583.50 hit the
previous session.
U.S. gold rose nearly half a percent to $1,576.50.
As a sign of persistent worries about Spain's finances, the
country's 10-year borrowing costs rose to near the dangerous
7-percent level, and the risk premium on Spanish government debt
over German Bund hit a euro-era high, as investors sought refuge
in assets perceived to be low-risk.
Trading was anaemic as investors await the key U.S. non-farm
payrolls data and China official purchasing managers index data
later in the week for clues to how the world's top two economies
have performed during the euro zone turmoil.
"People don't know where things might go and the physical
market is quiet," said a Singapore-based dealer, adding that
buying from both China and India has been slow.
In a move that may support demand for platinum and
palladium, China may soon resume paying subsidies to rural
residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel-efficient
ones, in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown in the
world's largest auto market.
Spot platinum was little changed at $1,431.49, and
spot palladium traded nearly flat at $602.12. Palladium
was the worst performer in the precious metals complex with a
nearly 8-percent year-to-date decline.
Current platinum prices could endanger investment plans to
allow platinum miner Lonmin to ramp up production at key
shafts and slash unit costs, the chief executive of the world's
third-largest producer of the precious metal said.
Impala Platinum, the world's second largest
platinum producer, said refined platinum fell 46 percent in the
three months to the end of March and its embattled Rustenburg
mine would return to pre-strike levels in June.
Precious metals prices 0647 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1577.42 4.64 +0.30 0.87
Spot Silver 28.54 0.14 +0.49 3.07
Spot Platinum 1431.49 -0.56 -0.04 2.76
Spot Palladium 602.12 0.30 +0.05 -7.72
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1576.50 7.60 +0.48 0.62 69084
COMEX SILVER JUL2 28.52 0.13 +0.45 2.15 13115
Euro/Dollar 1.2543
Dollar/Yen 79.49
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
