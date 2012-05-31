* Gold headed for 4-month losing streak, unseen since late
1999
* Spot gold may fall to $1,531.49/oz -technicals
* Coming Up: U.S. preliminary Q1 GDP; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 31 Gold steadied on Thursday but
was on track to extend its losing streak to a fourth month,
matching a similar run more than 12 years ago, as a deepening
euro zone debt crisis buoyed the dollar and dented bullion's
safe-haven draw.
Gold, which has fallen 6 percent this month, has been
outshone by low-risk assets including U.S. Treasuries and German
Bunds amid fears of Greece's exit from the euro zone and growing
debt trouble in Spain.
The dollar, a safe haven in its own right, climbed more than
5 percent this month against a basket of currencies and
pressured commodities priced in the greenback.
Investors had pinned hopes on further monetary easing by
central banks to keep lending costs low, which would raise the
inflation outlook and so benefit gold, but the lack of easing
prospects in the short term has kept sentiment subdued.
"The situation in Europe isn't likely to improve much, and
may need additional stimulus measures, but we don't expect to
see them any time soon," said Hou Xinqiang, an analyst at Jinrui
Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.
Hou said if the situation in Europe worsens, gold could
pierce through the $1,530 level and fall towards $1,500.
Spot gold traded little changed at $1,561.50 an ounce
by 0708 GMT. U.S. gold inched down 0.1 percent to
$1,561.50.
Investors are closely watching data, including U.S.
preliminary first-quarter gross domestic product due later in
the day, a U.S. employment report and China's official
purchasing managers index due on Friday, to assess the state of
the global economy.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes
unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some
of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching
bottom.
In Asia's physical market, buying interest emerged when
prices fell to a two-week low near $1,530 in the previous
session but selling kicked in after prices rebounded, dealers
said.
"We've confirmed that $1,530 is a pretty good support level
for now. In the domestic market, physical buying interest rises
whenever prices fall towards that level," said a
a Shanghai-based trader.
In other precious metals, spot platinum edged up 0.3
percent to $1,399.49, off a 2012 low of $1,382.15 hit on
Wednesday.
Precious metals prices 0708 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1561.50 -0.40 -0.03 -0.15
Spot Silver 27.88 -0.01 -0.04 0.69
Spot Platinum 1399.49 3.79 +0.27 0.47
Spot Palladium 604.70 2.07 +0.34 -7.33
COMEX GOLD JUN2 1561.50 -1.90 -0.12 -0.34 686
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.88 -0.10 -0.37 -0.13 3280
Euro/Dollar 1.2403
Dollar/Yen 78.79
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
