* Euro hits two-year low against the dollar
* Spot gold targets $1,531.49/oz - technicals
* Spot platinum heads 9th straight weekly loss
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls, May; 1230 GMT
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, June 1 Gold slipped on Friday, on
course for a second straight week of losses, as a weaker euro
sapped appetite for bullion amid the debt crisis in Europe while
investors awaited a key U.S. employment report later in the day
for further trading cues.
Gold briefly moved in tandem with the dollar in the previous
session as safe-haven appetite overflowed from the greenback and
U.S. Treasuries, but that quickly came to an end as Asian
investors started the day fretting over the euro zone situation.
"It's an extension of the fear trade," said Nick Trevethan,
senior metals strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
"With big euro zone risk bubbling just below the surface and
occasionally rising to a popping force, people are just
uncomfortable holding risk, even gold. All and all, bears are
back in the woods again."
Spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $1,558.25 an ounce
by 0641 GMT, recovering from an intra-day low at $1,548.50. Gold
fell 6.3 percent in May, the steepest monthly fall since
December. It was headed for an almost 1-percent weekly loss.
Gold had fallen nearly 20 percent from its peak of $1,920.30
hit last September, flirting near the edge of a technical bear
market. The most-active U.S. gold futures contract for August
delivery dropped 0.2 percent to $1,559.90.
Bullion was pressured by a weaker euro, which dropped to its
lowest level against the dollar in nearly two years, dogged by
worries that Spain may need external aid to shore up its
struggling banking sector and fix its public finances.
Prices are likely to remain volatile as investors follow the
twists and turns in euro zone's struggle with the debt crisis
and assess the possibility of more monetary stimulus, with the
focus on June 17 Greek elections that may decide if the country
will break away from the single currency bloc.
"It's not hard to come up with a rationale for a decent
rebound if you are tied to the belief that Europe will end up in
a central-bank led rescue of some kind, but the bar for such
action is high," said a Singapore-based trader.
Investors are now eyeing an all-important U.S. employment
report due later in the day, after Thursday's data showed a
weakening job market, slower factory activity and
softer-than-expected economic growth in the first
quarter.
More disappointing data could fuel risk aversion, but weak
data could also rekindle speculation of further monetary easing
and lend support to bullion, which benefits from a low interest
rate environment.
"But any bad news from euro zone could erase gold gains as
people might need the cash for margin calls elsewhere," said a
Tokyo-based trader.
Spot silver edged down 0.2 percent to $27.71, on
course for a more than 2 percent weekly decline, its sixth week
in the red, matching a similar streak three years ago.
Spot platinum was headed for its ninth straight week
of loss, its longest losing streak in at least 27 years.
Precious metals prices 0641 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1558.25 -4.45 -0.28 -0.35
Spot Silver 27.74 -0.02 -0.07 0.18
Spot Platinum 1397.24 -12.51 -0.89 0.30
Spot Palladium 605.30 -3.18 -0.52 -7.23
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1559.90 -2.70 -0.17 -0.44 85
COMEX SILVER JUL2 27.73 -0.03 -0.10 -0.66 5366
Euro/Dollar 1.2361
Dollar/Yen 78.42
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)