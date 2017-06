SINGAPORE, June 8 Gold prices slid more than 1 percent on Friday, extending losses from the previous session when U.S. central bank chief Ben Bernanke disappointed investors by giving few hints on imminent monetary stimulus.

Spot gold dropped as low as $1,561.44 an ounce, its least in a week, and traded at $1,566.29 by 0229 GMT.

U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery fell 1.2 percent to $1,568.30. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Miral Fahmy)