* Gold up, dollar slips after weak retail sales data
* Market awaits Bernanke two-day congressional testimony
Tuesday
* Bullion in $150 range past three months
* Coming up: U.S. consumer prices Tuesday
By Frank Tang
NEW YORK, July 16 Gold edged up in quiet trading
on Monday as weak U.S. retail sales cut into the dollar's gains
ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional
testimony which will provide the latest clue on U.S. monetary
policies.
Bullion recovered from early losses as the dollar fell on
data showing U.S. retail sales fell for a third straight month
in June. as demand broadly slumped. Gold also was helped by the
International Monetary Fund on Monday cutting its global growth
forecast.
The rally in grains due to a severe drought in U.S. Midwest
and crude oil's gains after news a U.S. Navy
vessel fired on a small boat in the Middle East added to gold's
investment appeal.
Trading volume was light as investors await Bernanke's two
days of testimony before Congress on Tuesday. A weak June
payrolls report and other signs the U.S. economy is slowing have
increased speculation the U.S. central bank will use monetary
policies to boost growth.
"If he doesn't say anything against tightening, I believe
it's going to increase the likelihood of stimulus. The gold
market is going to attach itself to that and get appreciation,"
said Jeffrey Sica, chief investment officer of SICA Wealth which
manages over $1 billion in assets.
Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,592.69 an ounce by
2:09 p.m. EDT (1809 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for August delivery settled
down 40 cents at $1,591.60 an ounce. Trading volume was around
30 percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
A quarterly Reuters poll showed gold experts have further
cut back price forecasts for the metal this year after a
sluggish first half, while gains in the dollar and a dearth of
physical demand are likely to clip any attempted return to last
September's record high for the rest of the year.
ALL EYES ON BERNANKE
A voting member of the Fed's policy-setting body, Dennis
Lockhart, said last week he had edged closer to supporting
another round of easing if the economy floundered. However,
another Fed official reiterated that there was no need for
additional Fed actions.
Gold prices have stayed in a relatively tight $150 range
between $1,525 and 1,67 for the last three months as the bullion
market awaited clearer direction on U.S. monetary policy.
Further monetary easing would maintain pressure on long-term
interest rates, keeping the opportunity cost of holding gold at
rock bottom, as well as weighing on the dollar.
"Right now, after the latest (Fed) meeting at the end of
June and the disappointment there, I'm not pricing in any QE3
factor before the U.S. elections," LGT Capital Management
analyst Bayram Dincer said.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.4
percent at $27.40 an ounce. Platinum eased 0.5 percent at
$1,414.55 an ounce and palladium was down 0.2 percent at
$577.75 an ounce.
2:09 PM EDT LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold AUG 1591.60 -0.40 0.0 1577.20 1594.60 86,953
US Silver SEP 27.321 -0.048 -0.2 26.860 27.425 23,990
US Plat OCT 1417.30 -17.90 -1.2 1414.80 1441.40 3,653
US Pall SEP 577.85 -7.80 -1.3 575.50 586.00 1,759
Gold 1592.69 2.66 0.2 1579.20 1594.80
Silver 27.400 0.100 0.4 26.950 27.440
Platinum 1414.55 -7.50 -0.5 1419.05 1435.00
Palladium 577.75 -1.05 -0.2 578.25 584.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 102,490 162,740 193,965 19.98 0.02
US Silver 26,370 58,754 57,341 28.04 -2.93
US Platinum 3,746 11,455 9,114 23 0.00
US Palladium 1,771 3,201 4,622
(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen in Singapore; Editing by
Andrew Hay and Bob Burgdorfer)