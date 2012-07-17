SINGAPORE, July 17 Gold edged up on Tuesday
ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional
testimony which is expected to provide clues on whether the
central bank will launch more monetary stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold inched up 0.1 percent to $1,591.65 an
ounce by 0034 GMT.
* U.S. gold futures contract for August delivery was
little changed at $1,591.50.
* All eyes are on Bernanke's testimony on Tuesday and
Wednesday, against a background of lacklustre growth at home and
a festering debt crisis in Europe that is increasingly
preoccupying U.S. policymakers.
* U.S. retail sales fell in June for the third straight
month, the longest run of consecutive drops since 2008 when the
country was mired in recession, adding to evidence that the
economy is slowing.
* The International Monetary Fund on Monday cut its forecast
for global economic growth and warned that the outlook could dim
further if policymakers in the euro zone do not act with enough
force and speed to quell their region's debt crisis.
* U.S. 10-year bond yields fell to match historic lows on
Monday after a surprise drop in retail sales provided the latest
evidence of a slowing economy, bolstering bets of new stimulus
measures from the Federal Reserve.
MARKET NEWS
* The decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying
sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday,
but Citigroup's earnings limited losses.
* The dollar index was little changed on Tuesday,
after weakening for two straight sessions.
DATA/EVENTS
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Jul
1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1230 U.S. Core CPI mm, sa Jun
1230 U.S. CPI mm, sa Jun
1230 U.S. Core CPI yy, nsa Jun
1230 U.S. CPI yy, nsa Jun
1300 Canada BoC rate decision
1315 U.S. Industrial output mm Jun
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market indx Jul
1400 U.S. Fed's Ben Bernanke testifies before Senate
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1591.65 1.86 +0.12 1.78
Spot Silver 27.38 0.09 +0.33 -1.12
Spot Platinum 1418.00 5.95 +0.42 1.79
Spot Palladium 576.03 2.80 +0.49 -11.72
COMEX GOLD AUG2 1591.50 -0.10 -0.01 1.58 1271
COMEX SILVER SEP2 27.34 0.02 +0.07 -2.06 258
Euro/Dollar 1.2279
Dollar/Yen 78.85
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
